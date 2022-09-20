









Love is in the air for Dr Xand Van Tulleken as the Operation Ouch host announces that he and his long-term girlfriend Dolly are now engaged. The official announcement was made on BBC Morning Live and since, both the pair have made posts on social media sharing the love.

The doctor said he “couldn’t be happier” in his tweet and invited his fans to share their proposal stories too as he also recommended for us to “travel everywhere by tandem.”

Dr Xand is engaged!

BBC Morning Live was first to tweet a video clip from their morning show where Xand revealed that he was engaged. The caption read:

Dr Xand has some happy news to share with us – whilst simultaneously breaking the hearts of his millions of fans! Congratulations.

Xand was quick to retweet the post and share his own gratitude and happiness for his recent engagement with Dolly. He tweeted to his audience saying:

We’re engaged! The official: announcement was of course on @BBCMorningLive. Could not be happier! I’m here for everyone’s proposal stories. I HIGHLY recommend travelling everywhere by tandem (if you’ve met The One).

Fans jumped into the comment section to reveal their own proposal stories and it’s safe to say that some of them were shocking but hilarious.

Xand and Dolly love a tandem

Speaking of tandems, the couple clearly enjoy the activity as he went on to share another tweet, which included a video of the pair traveling around together on a tandem. The caption read:

Could this be the most romantic/nausea-inducing video ever? Genuinely baffled why more people don’t ride them. Massive respect to @dollytheis for doing it all in heels and wedding vibes wardrobe (and agreeing to marry me).

Xand replied to many comments from his supporters and adorably said that it had taken him 43 years to find the one and now he is happy that he has found someone that he can be an “absolute dork” with.

Fans share their congratulations

As soon as Xand tweeted the news the comment section began to flood with supportive and celebratory comments. One person adorably said:

What lovely news! You look like you have a lot of fun together. Finding someone to be an absolute dork with is one of the best things in life.

Another chimed in saying, “Love that she’s leaving the pedalling to Xand, congratulations to the both of you.”

According to her Twitter, Dolly works as a research associate for Cambridge University. She is also an entrepreneur and is the co-founder of 5050 Parliament.

