A video of YK Osiris ‘violating’ Sukihana’s boundaries went viral over the weekend, as the rapper attempted to forcibly kiss the Love and Hip Hop Miami star on a panel at the Crew League in ATL. He has now issued a public apology.

In the video, YK Osiris can be seen behind Suki, giving her a shoulder massage. He then attempts to kiss her, as she turns away before he tries again. At the end of the video, the rapper can be seen running away laughing whilst the Love and Hip Hop Miami star can be seen looking visibly uncomfortable.

We take a look at YK Osiris’ public apology to the VH1 star.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

YK Osiris apologizes to Sukihana

YK Osiris has taken to his Instagram to issue an apology to Sukihana after the video of him ‘forcibly’ trying to kiss her went viral.

In part of the main grid post, the rapper wrote: “I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize.

I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

YK has turned off comments on the post and has deleted all other posts from his page.

Sukihana deletes her Twitter account

Although Sukihana has now deactivated her Twitter account, in two now unavaible tweets days after the incident the star wrote:

“I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while.”

Another read: “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself.”

At the time of writing, her Instagram account still remains active.

More clips resurface

Amid the controversy, another clip has resurfaced online from Kandi Burruss’ podcast, whereby her co-host DJ AONE says some inappropriate things to Sukihana as she guests stars.

The podcast originally came out in February, however, clips have started going viral this week.

However, at the time of writing, DJ AONE has not spoken out on the matter.