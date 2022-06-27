You bet Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby were crowned for impressive We Win track













Sunday night saw the BET Awards return for 2022 accompanied by some incredible performances and winners. The show aired live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and, despite many winners, people seem to be talking talking about the Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award the most.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin won the best Gospel Award

We Win, by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin, won the Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. The collaboration between two very different artists was a major hit in the movie Space Jam 2 and its gospel tones, combined with the lyrics, made it a hit.

The other nominees for this category included All In Your Hands, by Marvin Sapp, Come To Life by Kanye West, Grace by Kelly Price, Hallelujah by Fred Hammond, Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) by H.E.R. & Tauren Wells, and Jireh by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music.

One thing about Kirk Franklin, he gonna lead praise and worship at EVERY event!! The Grammys, The Oscars, VMAs, The Hip-Hop Awards, IT DONT MATTER!😅#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/rRVMpmpKyk — Just Chillin. (@Jussstchillin1) June 27, 2022

Fans go wild for Kirk and Baby’s win

It appears audiences agreed with the results of the awards as Twitter blew up with support for Kirk Franklin’s win. One person tweeted:

It’s time for Kirk Franklin to get his lifetime achievement award bc the HITS HE HAS!!!!! Twitter

Another person tweeted: “This man Kirk Franklin has a gospel song with Lil Baby? What did I miss?”

One person tweeted:

Lil Baby and Kirk deserved that! Their song was pretty special and tbf I just want Kirk to win something. Twitter

Megann and Kendrick won best female and male artist

The award for Best Female Hip Hop artist was given to Megann The Stallion. The other nominees for the category included Cardi B, Doja Cat, Latto, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie.

In terms of Best Male Hip Hop artist, the winner was Kendrick Lamar with the other nominees including Drake, Future, J Cole, Jack Harlow, Kanye West and Lil Baby.

The best collaboration was won by Wizkid Feat Justin Bieber & Tems for their remix of Essence. Nominees included Every Chance I Get by DJ Khaled Feat Lil Baby & Lil Durk; Family Ties by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar; Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Feat SZA; Way 2 Sexy by Drake Feat Future & Young Thug; and Whole Lotta Money (Remix) by BIA Feat Nicki Minaj.

