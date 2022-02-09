You won’t believe how Loni Love met her boyfriend James Welsh











Loni Love is an admired and well-loved TV personality across the globe and is most known for her appearance as the host of The Real as well as for her successful career as a comedian.

The comedian has been dating her current boyfriend, James Welsh for almost three years now and says he is the first white man she has even dated.

Reality Titbit wanted to find out more about her man and you won’t believe how the couple met. Keep reading to find out all the gossip about the adorable couple.

Meet Loni Love’s boyfriend, James Welsh

With the number of posts Loni has shared of her gushing over her beau James, we feel like we know him already!

James was born in 1964 making him 57 this year. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and has become an incredibly successful actor throughout his life.

James graduated from Orange Coast College with a bachelors degree in acting. He quickly went on to find success in the industry and has been featured in some of the biggest TV shows and movies of all time.

Some of his most popular acting roles have been in Iron Man 2, Horrible Bosses, General Hospital and Sons of Anarchy.

Aside from his career in acting, James is also an established businessman. He owns a successful paint company in LA called Quality Painting Plus.

James is the first white man Loni has dated

Loni has admitted that the relationship was a little different for her at the start as James is the first white man she has ever dated – having only previously been with Hispanic or black men.

Loni admitted that she “surprised herself” when she started dating James but went on to say that he is the best boyfriend she has ever had.

In an interview with People, Loni said all her relationships in the past had gone wrong therefore she wanted to try something new. The comedian said,

I left it open. I was getting all types of men. The mindset that I had was to let me find out who the person is before I go judging and saying ‘Oh, I can’t date you because of this or that. Loni Love, People

The couple met on a Christian dating website

During Loni’s 2021 appearance on the Ellen De Generes Show, she opened up about how she and James originally met and the story is hilarious.

Ellen actually had something to do with their meeting after she encouraged Loni to sign up to a Christian dating website – which she did.

When talking to Ellen, Loni said

Remember you set up my ChristianMingle.com website? ‘Cause I met him online on Christian Mingle even though we both not Christians but we religious. And we met on there and we’ve been together for three years. He’s the sweetest. Loni Love, Ellen De Generes Show

