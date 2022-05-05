Where Younes Bendjima is now ex Kourtney Kardashian is married to Travis Barker













When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got together, it was a surprise to many people. Their engagement and marriage took things to a whole other level of iconic with the pair opting for a Vegas wedding with an Elvis officiant.

Kourtney and Travis are going through an IVF journey on the new Kardashians series on Hulu in 2022 and, in the show’s trailer, Scott Disick is asking questions about whether he’ll be invited to the wedding or not. Never mind Scott’s woes right now, though, because May 5th marks Younes Bendjima’s birthday. So, let’s take a look at where Younes is now that Kourtney moved on and got married to Travis.

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Younes and Kourtney’s relationship

After an on again off again relationship, which lasted many years, with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian had a long term relationship with Younes Bendjima.

The mother-of-three tried to keep her love life under wraps but eventually, everyone found out that she and the French-Algerian model and boxer were an item.

Younes and Kourtney went IG official and spent two years together. After becoming an item in 2016, they split in 2018.

OMG: Meet The Circle season 4 contestants, Frank, Yu Ling, Parker and co

Where is Younes Bendjima now?

After splitting in 2018, Younes and Kourtney were seen photographed together on her Instagram page in December 2019 and rumours of rekindling their romance circulated but they didn’t make another go of things. In 2019 rumours began of Kravis’ budding relationship.

Judging by Younes’ Instagram page, he’s modelling like it’s nobody’s business in 2022, posing for the likes of Dior. He’s also still captioning his photos with inspirational quotes a lot of the time.

His most recent IG post, from March, is captioned: “You got dreams to chase. Not people to impress.“

Younes Bendjima’s birthday falls on May 5th and he turned 29 in 2022.

Younes Bendjima tells Scott Disick he isn’t his “bro”

Younes is clearly still making strides in the fashion industry and it seems that he and Kourtney ended things on OK terms as a photo of the two of them is still posted on his IG grid.

When Scott Disick shaded his ex in a private DM, Younes shared it publicly and called Scott out, showing that his loyalties lie with Kourtney.

As per Metro, Younes replied to Scott’s DM that it didn’t matter that Kourtney was kissing Travis in public “as long as she’s happy” and he rounded off the reply: “PS: I ain’t your bro“.

NO WAY: Paula Faris left her dream job at ABC and launched CARRY Media

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK