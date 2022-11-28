Young Rob Kardashian was an adorable child, and these throwback snaps prove it – Khloé’s newborn baby was even dubbed as “his little twin” by the rest of the Kardashian Klan.

Nowadays, Rob keeps a pretty low profile but he has recently resurfaced at the family Thanksgiving party. The family had personal “royal portraits” done of each family member in attendance and fans were over the moon when Rob’s face was among the portraits.

Rob and his family have shared a lot of cute snaps of him as a child over the years, Reality Titbit has rounded up some of the best.

Photo by Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Young Rob Kardashian was an extremely cute baby and child

Rob Kardashian was born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. He is named after the Kardashian siblings’ late father, Robert, who died in 2003 after a battle with cancer.

Rob is widely known for the hit reality television series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which he appeared alongside his family. The 35-year-old also competed in the 13th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

Kardashian has since had a change in career paths as he invested in several business ventures such as working with PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, and the BG5.

Rob isn’t afraid to share throwback snaps from his childhood on Instagram – we can confirm, he is the cutest male Kardashian sibling.

Rob is now a father to daughter Dream

Rob now shares a child with Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White. The two started a spin-off show called Rob and Chyna with E! Network in September 2016.

The show followed the parents to be for seven episodes as they prepared to welcome their baby, Dream. Chyna also shares a son King Cairo with Kylie’s ex and rapper, Tyga.

Dream Kardashian recently turned six years old on 10 November. Many members of Rob’s family shared well wishes to the child well via Instagram tributes and throwback photos. Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared sweet snaps along with Dream’s grandma whom she calls lovey, Kris Jenner.

Khloé’s baby dubbed as Rob Kardashian’s ‘little twin’

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, Khloe’s surrogate went into labor early. True’s mommy visited the hospital and reunited with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

In the episode, fans finally got a glimpse of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, Theo. At the time of filming the new mom and her family was trying to think of names for the baby. The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner had an idea, to call him Rob, in honor of her brother.

In fact, Kim was convinced that Khloé’s new baby boy looked like the spitting image of Rob Kardashian. Kim remarked that he was “actually Rob’s twin.” Kris then suggests they call him Rob Kardashian Thompson and “just call him Rob Kardashian.”

His close relationship with his father

When Rob first became a father to Dream he shared a loving tribute to his father on Instagram. As he felt Robert Kardashian Sr blessed him with his new “angel.” Rob also shared that Dream bears a striking resemblance to his father as he posted a side-by-side image of them both.

In a heartfelt Instagram message, he wrote: “he’s an exact copy. Pops sent us an angel. It’s truly a blessing. He’s happier than anyone on this day 🙏🏽🙏🏽 I’m so happy and thankful ☺️ GOODNIGHT”

