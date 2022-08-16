











Lauralee Bell has opened up to her followers and reminisced about her late mom. In a recent post she spoke of flowers and their special link to her late mother, Lee Philip Bell.

Longtime fans of the actress may know that her mom Lee co-created the popular soap opera, The Young and The Restless. Lauralee has been on the soap for more four decades with the role of Christine Blair.

Recently hitting the rewind button, she explains the importance of having flowers around her and their connection to her mom.

The importance of flowers in Lauralee’s life

On August 15, the Y&R actress updated her social media account with a stunning picture of herself posing with flowers. Reminiscing the good times with her late-mother Lee years after her death, the beloved actress sent “flowers and happiness to your day”.

In the three-picture post, the actress included up-close shots of herself posing with purple and yellow flowers. The last image featured a black and white photo of her mother and grandfather at their flower shop.

Lauralee captioned: “I’m definitely a flower lover! Having them around keeps me close with my mom now that she’s gone. She loved flowers for their beauty and ability to brighten our days but also because she grew up in a florist family.”

She continued: “Her first job was sweeping the floors in her family’s flower shop #phillipsflowers which is still in the suburbs of Chicago. 3rd photo of my mom and my grandpa at the flower shop.”

Lauralee Bell’s heartfelt tribute to her mom

Little over two years ago, Lauralee’s mother Lee passed away at the age of 91. The cause of her death remains unknown publicly. Marking a year since her passing on February 25, 2020, the Young and Restless actress wanted to make a special tribute to her mother.

Recreating the image of her mother, wearing the exact same dress, identical accessories, and the same pose, Lauralee gave a special tribute to her.

Sharing the picture with her thousands of Instagram followers, she captioned: “My mom left me this special Christian Dior dress that she was photographed in for her work. Instead of letting it sit in the closet, I made a fun memory. Today is the 1 year anniversary of her passing. Miss you!”

Lee Phillip Bell co-created The Young And The Restless

Lee, alongside her late husband William J Bell, created CBS’ The Young and The Restless. The soap opera was followed by The Bold and The Beautiful. Both became the most popular soap operas in US television history. They are still running on the network after almost five decades.

As the real-life mother of one of her beloved characters, Lee was also a successful television journalist and talk show host. She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series as co-creator of Y&R in 1975.

Lee was also awarded the Daytime Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement prize in 2007. Over the years, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have won a combined 147 Daytime Emmy Awards – 116 for Y&R and 31 for B&B.

