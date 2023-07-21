Zach Roloff rose to fame starring alongside his parents and siblings in the reality television show Little People Big World on TLC. Let’s take a look at Zach Roloff’s net worth, his brain surgery scare earlier this year, and his feud with his dad, Matt.

Zach Roloff and his parents, Matt and Amy, have dwarfism, while his brothers and sister are of average height. He is married to Tori Roloff, who also appears on Little People Big World, and they have several children together.

Who is Zach Roloff and what is his net worth?

Name: Zachary Roloff

Birthday: 10 May 1990 (age 33 years)

Net worth: An estimated $700 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Although his main job is his role on the reality television show Little People Big World, Zach previously worked on his family’s farm as a tour guide. This was for the farm’s Golden Pass Private Tours which cost $350 per ticket.

He also worked in a job as a youth soccer coach when they lived in Oregon.

How many kids do Zach and Tori have?

Zach and his wife Tori Roloff have three children together: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Their first child, Jackson was born in 2017 and two years later the couple welcomed their second child – a daughter called Lilah.

In 2021, they announced that they were expecting a third child. However, they sadly suffered a miscarriage.

Eight months later, Tori and Zach revealed that they were pregnant again, and welcomed their rainbow baby, Josiah, in May 2022.

Brain surgery scare

In February 2023, Zach Roloff revealed to followers that he had to have brain surgery. The reality star got a shunt revision surgery after “getting really sick”.

In a post following the surgery, he explained that the shunt has always been something he has had, but it became “very real” over that week. He thanked those who supported Tori and his children while he was in the hospital and he also thanked his wife Tori for being his rock.

After her husband’s surgery, Tori also shared an update with fans. She wrote: “Not exactly how we saw our week going… Zachary had [an] emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

She added that the couple felt “so loved and supported” by followers and friends.

“I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines! You’re a freaking bad a**, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rock star,” Tori continued.

What happened to Matt and Zach Roloff?

Things have been tense between Matt and Zach since 2021 when Zach reportedly wanted to buy part of the Roloff farm from his father.

In May 2022, Matt revealed that he had listed 16 acres of the farm for sale, and claimed that his sons did not want to buy it.

He said that his hope was for the farm to stay in their family “for generations to come” but alleged that his twin boys decided “not to consider working together towards a possible joint sale”.

However, Zach called out his father via social media and said his claims were “extremely misguided and false”.

He wrote: “This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

In an episode of season 23 of the show, Amy weighed in on the situation and said that Matt and Zach were not talking to each other.

“I don’t want to be put in the middle between the two of them, but I think it would have been nice for Zach to have gotten the farm.”

Zach, Tori, and their children then moved to Washington.

Zach’s offer to his dad for the farm

Matt claimed that he offered the boys the land for “basically half off”.

During the season 23 finale, Amy spoke to her ex-husband Matt about how he handled the sale of the farm. She said that she thought he “went crazy” and said: “I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.”

In a confessional that season, Matt said that when he sat down with Zach to discuss the farm being up for sale and him potentially buying it, they were in “very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on”.

The relationship between the two men seemed rocky, but in October 2022, Matt told ET that the relationship was “on the right path”.

“We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zach said that it was still “pretty tough”.

“I think a lot has happened,” he explained. “It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”