Zendaya celebrated her boyfriend Tom Holland’s birthday with a rare sweet tribute and approved his “sexiest” photo shared on Instagram.

Over three years in their relationship, Tom and Zendaya are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood who like to keep their romance away from the public eye and media spotlight.

The Spiderman actor recently turned 27 and Zendaya showed that she is a supportive partner by reposting his newest project and sharing a tribute on his birthday.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Tom Holland is 27!

Tom Holland turned 27 years old on Thursday, June 1, and uploaded a rare picture of himself to celebrate the special occasion.

The Uncharted star posted a photo in swimwear, goggles and a helmet as he was gearing up for an adventure at an unknown location.

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages,” he captioned the post. “A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive.”

Zendaya showed her approval for the picture, leaving heart-eye emojis under Tom’s post.

Zendaya pays birthday tribute

Zendaya made sure to commemorate her boyfriend’s special day with a sweet tribute on her own Instagram Stories.

In her first picture, she shared a photo of the Spiderman star as he emerged from the water, placing a heart emoji inside a heart shape Tom created with his hands.

Tom’s second picture shows the 27-year-old star standing on some rocks with a gorgeous sunset in the background. Zendaya placed a heart-eye emoji on the image.

Zendaya’s birthday post to Tom is a rare tribute on her social media account as the couple rarely share pictures of themselves on the internet. Every small glimpse into their personal lives is a huge gift to their loyal TomDaya fans.

Zendaya shows support for Tom’s new project

The Dune star also showed her support for Tom’s newest project, Apple TV+ upcoming thriller series The Crowded Room.

In a recent interview, Tom said that playing the leading character Danny “really beat me up” but revealed that getting to know “Danny’s struggles” has been “informative” for his own mental health journey.

“I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character’,” he told Entertainment Weekly.