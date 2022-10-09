Zendaya fans ask if Tom Holland is 'still breathing' after racy photoshoot











Zendaya has left pulses racing after a stunning photoshoot in an orange ensemble, as fans jokingly ask if Tom Holland is ‘still breathing’.

The 26-year-old was styled in a colorful Ferragamo co-ord set and heels as she whipped her curly locks for the camera.

Keeping it low-key in a ‘no-makeup’ type look, she was praised for slaying the shoot with Tomás Herold.

Stylist Law Roach shared a sneak peek of the snaps online. Her loyal fans couldn’t help but bring boyfriend Tom Holland into the equation, and basically ask if he was still breathing over the pictures.

‘Is Tom Holland still breathing?’

Standing in Christian Louboutin pumps, Zendaya let her hair down – literally – for the shoot.

The Spider-Man star isn’t shy about creating striking poses for the camera. She was recently praised for her look for the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris during Fashion Week.

However, followers are not turning their attention to her recent work with Law Roach.

One fan joked: “Is Tom Holland still breathing [because] I’m sure not 😍”.

A second added: “Best dressed every time she get dressed.”

Then a third declared: “Zenslayaaa”.

Model Gigi Hadid herself commented three fire emojis to express her love for the post.

However, don’t expect to see beau Tom Holland commenting on the post. The Marvel star told fans he was taking a break from social media, including Instagram and Twitter. It came after “spiraling” when he would see things written about him and trolls’ comments online.

Cute couple goals in Paris

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

It comes after the pair, who were first linked back last July, were seen holding hands while sightseeing in the City of Love this month.

The couple, both 26, were seen walking together as part of a special tour in the Louvre, Paris, on Friday, writes the Mail Online.

Zendaya recently celebrated scooping an Emmy Award for her role as Rue in the hit series Euphoria. After accepting the gong, the star later told E! News the first person she texted about the news was her “boyfriend”, i.e., Tom Holland. It’s her second Emmy win of her young career so far.

The actress has been cast as Chani in Dune: Part 2, set to be released in 2023, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Tom, who previously teased he may take a break from acting after his successful stint as Spider-Man in the second reboot of the superhero, wrapped up his work on his Apple TV+ series. The Crowded Room follows true stories of people who lived with mental illness. It currently does not have a release date.

Amanda Seyfried, of Mean Girls, and Will Chase are two actors also starring on the program.

