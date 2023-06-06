Zendaya and Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet are taking their chemistry from the screen to the dance floor as they tear up Darnell Appling’s birthday party.

As two of the brightest young stars working in Hollywood, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are proving that it’s not all work and no play. The celebrity pair have built a well-documented friendship over the years thanks to their work on Dune. The actors play across from one another in the sci-fi epic, with the highly-anticipated sequel arriving in November this year.

While predominantly spotted at red-carpet events, fans were surprised to see the award-winning duo celebrating Darnell Appling, Z’s assistant, at a birthday party in the park.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya spotted dancing at Darnell’s party

It’s no surprise that Z was spotted at Darnell Appling’s birthday, but Timothée Chalamet was an unexpected party guest.

They turned up to the park for Darnell’s Freaknik-themed day party, complete with red solo cups, dancing in the street, and retro-style clothing. Timmy was wearing an Austin Reaves jersey along with green basketball shorts, Batman socks, and colorful Nikes. At one point, he reportedly donned a “Darnell’s Freaknik ‘23” t-shirt in celebration.

Zendaya opted for a more paired-back look of a white halter top and light-wash denim jeans. While she may not have gone all out with the styling, Z still made her way into the line dance for Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go.” A clip of Zendaya dancing at the event had fans wishing they were her IRL beau Tom Holland.

Teen Vogues reports that the private party was held in Los Angeles’ Pan Pacific Park.

Darnell Appling has been Zendaya’s assistant for years

For any fan of Zendaya’s, there’s a strong chance you will have come across Darnell Appling before. Not only is he the Spider-Man actress’s personal assistant but he is one of her closest pals. It is unconfirmed when exactly Darnell joined Zendaya’s team, although some claim that they have worked together since Z’s Disney days. This is as it has been reported that they first crossed paths when he was a stand-in on her show K.C. Undercover.

Darnell has been working with Zendaya for at least five years. When she won an Emmy in 2020, Darnell was the one to hand her the award, as it was filmed from home. Darnell then joined Zendaya at the 2021 Oscars as her date for the evening. They made a video together five years ago for Zendaya’s official YouTube channel.

They even reportedly live together, taking their relationship to the BFF level.

Darnell and Zendaya have nicknames for each other

Zendaya’s close friendship with her assistant Darnell is well-known amongst her fans. Darnell has become somewhat of a celebrity himself, currently with over 96,000 Instagram followers.

On the first of September each year, Darnell pens a sweet tribute to Zendaya in celebration of her birthday. Through these social media posts, fans have learned of the duo’s nicknames. Zendeesha and Darneesha is how they refer to one another.

“My heart, my sister, my grandchild, my bestfriend, my partner in crime, my protector and my teacher,” is how Darnell described Zendaya on her birthday in 2021. Last year, Darnell described the actress as his “lifeline.”

It seems that Timmy Chalamet has also struck up a friendship with Darnell, as they have been spotted laughing and joking at events together, alongside Zendaya.