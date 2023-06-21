Zendaya continues to break the mould of her Disney child star origins as she secures the lead role in award-winning director Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.

Zendaya is undoubtedly Hollywood’s darling du jour and it doesn’t look like she’s relinquishing this title any time soon.

After rising to fame starring in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and KC Undercover, Zendaya took an adult turn with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Rue in Euphoria. The 26-year-old actress’s performance in the gritty HBO drama paved the way for more adult roles, the latest of which is Challengers.

Zendaya teases romantic drama in Challengers

We all know Zendaya is a triple threat. When it comes to singing, dancing, and acting, Z has all three on lock. But can she now add ‘tennis pro’ to the mix to round out as a quadruple threat? Her performance in the Challengers trailer certainly makes it seem so.

Challengers sees Zendaya take on the role of Tashi, a teen tennis star who switches to coaching after injuring herself. As an adult, Tashi turns her husband Art (West Side Story’s Mike Faist) into a Grand Slam champ. But after a string of losses, Tashi puts Art forward for a lower-level Challenger event where he comes up against ex-best friend Patrick (The Crown’s Josh O’Connor), who also happens to be Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

From the initial trailer, as seen below, prepare for plenty of tension both on and off the court, as this trio reunite after years apart.

‘Peter Parker is crying right now’

In the first trailer for Challengers, the love triangle between Tashi, Art, and Patrick is made pretty evident when the tennis players all start locking lips.

After these romantic scenes were glimpsed in the trailer, fans instantly rushed to the comments section to express their concerns for Tom Holland, Zendaya’s IRL beau.

“Peter Parker is crying right now,” one commenter joked under Zendaya’s Instagram post. Z and Tom star as love interests on screen in the Spider-Man films, so inevitably, the comments were filled with memes and GIFs of ‘sad Spider-Man’. Tom’s latest Instagram post promoting The Crowded Room also saw the actor inundated with comments checking whether he is “okay.”

Tom and Zendaya’s on-screen kisses reveal Hollywood’s double standard

Both Spider-Man stars have kissed each other as well as other actors over the years. But the backlash Zendaya has faced since the Challengers trailer dropped has unmasked something of a double standard in Hollywood.

Zendaya has faced criticism for kissing her Challengers co-stars, however, Tom Holland has never had such a negative narrative levied against him.

“The Zendaya tweets are just misogyny disguised as jokes,” one Twitter user pointed out. “This was Tom Holland earlier this month. They’re actors,” they added alongside clips of Tom kissing his co-star in The Crowded Room.

Watch Challengers in theaters from September 15, 2023