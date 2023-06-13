Zendaya has responded to false reports claiming she was rejected from an Italian restaurant due to her outfit with a famous internet meme.

Zendaya rarely responds to outrageous media reports, but when she does, she is a woman of very few words – or in this case – memes.

Reports published on Monday (June 12) alleged that the Dune actress “embarassingly” denied entry to an upscale restaurant due to her inappropriate wardrobe, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, her team claims.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Zendaya and entourage deny Rome rejection lie

Photos snapped on Saturday showed the Spider-Man star baring her midriff in low waisted pants, a black tube top, and black brogues as she strutted the streets of Rome.

According to reports, Zendaya and her team attempted to dine at Terrazza Borromini, which has a smart casual dress code.

The group allegedly had a reservation but were soon snapped leaving the restaurant after being turned away by staff.

Hours after the report went viral, Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell Appling simultaneously took to Instagram to clear the air.

Darnell posted a screenshot of the report, branding it as a “bald head lie”.

We never got denied anywhere,” he explained. “We walked into the building realized we ate there before when we seen teh stairs….the same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about.

We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby. This whole story is a lie. But y’all be blessed tho.”

As for Zendaya, she suggested that the outlet was publishing stories without evidence with the famous Doctor Manhattan meme. The photo shows a woman asking for a “source”, while the blue superhero replies: “I made it up.”

Tom Holland would defiintely be proud of her comic book reference, even if it’s not Marvel.

Zendaya broke the internet with her Bulgari looks

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

The Greatest Showman star was in the Italian capital for another Bulgari event – and we’re not complaining.

Zendaya returned with yet another killer look less than a month after she and her fellow Bulgari ambassadors – Anna Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Priyanka Chopra – broke the internet with their elegant evening gowns at the brand part in Venice.

The 26-year-old stole the spotlight in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress, and opted for the color once again last week in a dazzling power suit.

Zendaya wore a wide-leg Valentino suit with silver glittering blazer and a sheer top underneath. Believe it or not, the outfit was a last-minute ensemble after her original dress was lost in transit – that is the power of Law Roach X Zendaya.