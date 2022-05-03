Zendaya swapped the glamorous Met Gala red carpet for a tennis court













Zendaya is known for bringing classy chic to the red carpet, but the glamorous Met Gala this year left fans with a gaping hole in their hearts. The Euphoria lead role didn’t attend, and we’ve got all the details on where she was.

The girlfriend to Spiderman‘s Tom Holland has had a huge year. From the launch of HBO Max’s Euphoria season 2 to starring alongside her man on No Way Home, it’s safe to say she’s been on film and TV screens everywhere.

So when she wasn’t there to show off her 2022 Met Gala look, it’s no shock that she left many disappointed. However, she has a very good excuse – but it’s nowhere near as glam as walking on that red carpet would be.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Did Zendaya go to the Met Gala 2022?

No, Zendaya was not in attendance. She spoke out publicly ahead of the event to reveal she would not be going to this year’s Met Gala, which left fans all over the world totally heartbroken.

She announced the news at a Euphoria event late last month. It isn’t the first time she has missed the glamorous event, as she didn’t make the 2021 red carpet – despite five previous years of wowing those in attendance with her looks.

As per Page Six, she revealed:

I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.

She swapped red carpet for a tennis court

Zendaya is currently in Boston filming for her upcoming movie Challengers, a drama following three tennis players competing to be world-famous grand slam winners since they were kids.

For now, she’s replaced her usual handbag accessory with a tennis racket, and considering the Met Gala is held in New York, it would have been far too difficult to balance with her current work commitments.

The film also stars The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story newcomer Mike Fais. No sweat though, as she did say she’d “be back eventually” and in the meantime, promised to “keep delivering in other ways.”

Her former Met Gala looks

Zendaya’s last time at the Met Gala involved a literal Cinderella-style dress, in which a ‘fairy Godmother’ (AKA her stylist Law Roach) waved her magic wand and made her dress light up like the Disney princess experienced!

Previous to the stunning 2019 outfit, she began attending from 2015. From a short, youthful Fausto Puglisi look to an armored full length dress by Versace — which appeared to be Tom Holland’s favorite – she always made her mark.

During the 2020 event, Zendaya was also busy filming for Euphoria. Looking back at the long red train she wore at her first Met Gala in 2015, it’s no wonder that her red carpet looks have become a much-anticipated moment.

