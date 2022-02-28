











The SAG Awards were finally here, but Zendaya’s usual red carpet look never arrived. This is because she was totally absent from the night, set to recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

Of course, we’ve all seen the actor play Rue in Euphoria, in one of her biggest TV roles ever. So when she didn’t turn up to one of the most prestigious awards in entertainment, her absence was a massive letdown for hopeful fans.

However, the reason why is completely forgivable. She still stunned in a Balmain outfit on the same night, but it was at a different event – where the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan were present.

WOAH: Hi-tech security means Zendaya and Tom’s house won’t need Spiderman’s protection

Fans await Zendaya’s SAG Awards look

When Zendaya’s look never arrived on the SAG Awards red carpet, many were totally confused. With her iconic and unique outfits usually brought to the event each year, it wasn’t typical for the actor not to arrive.

Most were genuinely questioning whether Zendaya would be in attendance at the awards.

One wrote: “All the IT actors for SAG awards this year are missing, not one good look. We need Timothée, Zendaya, Anya, Florence, I don’t know… some glamour here.”

Another said: “Ok but where Is Zendaya, should she not have arrived to go to the #SAGAwards. I want to see her on the red carpet and how she looks.”

Others looked into the future and have already predicted she could win a SAG Award next year, for her acting role as Rue in HBO Max’s Euphoria. “Zendaya a year from tonight will be accepting her #SAGAwards for this season”, said a fan.

literally praying that zendaya attends the sag awards yall don’t understand how much I want a reunion with Selena — J (@evermorare) February 27, 2022

She walked another red carpet

Zendaya, who is 5 ft 8, was in attendance at the NAACP Image Awards on February 27th, when she wore a vintage 1956 Balmain dress. The look was styled by Legendary star and designer Law Roach.

Both the actor and Law were given access to the brand’s archives ahead of the event, which led to the iconic outfit. Law wrote on Instagram: “Could there have been a more perfect dress???“

It wasn’t the only outfit Zendaya took to the carpet at the ceremony, presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.

She also wore a Maison Valentino sparkly silver dress paired with a long white and silver coat, a total Haute Couture look which was labelled “stunning”, “fresh” and “beautiful”, to name just a few reactions.

law really pulled archival 1956 balmain couture for zendaya for the naacp image awards pic.twitter.com/KhZqHDDefn — sydney sweeney’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) February 27, 2022

MEET: Get to know Legendary’s Law Roach – age, career and Instagram explored

Boyfriend Tom reacts to her outfit

When Zendaya uploaded the NAACP Awards look on February 27th, her boyfriend Tom Holland (who plays Spiderman in Spiderman: No Way Home) was the first to comment on his girlfriend’s Instagram post.

Suggesting that he likely was with her during the upload, or perhaps has notifications turned on for her updates, Tom was straight in there to comment the word “first” before any other followers.

His comment received at least 149K likes and over 4K comments. Many labelled Tom as Zendaya’s “number one fan”, despite many claiming they’d be first on her future posts on Instagram!

Law Roach shares a video of Zendaya getting photographed for the NAACP Image Awards! pic.twitter.com/fHmO2tPZwD — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) February 27, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK