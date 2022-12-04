Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. Three years into their relationship, they are reportedly in it for the long term, and the couple even addressed the height difference as a ‘stupid assumption’.

Three years into their relationship, TomDaya is still stealing the hearts of many fans. While Zendaya might be two inches taller than her boyfriend, she still got trapped in his web. Yes, Zendaya is taller than Tom, if you haven’t realized it yet.

Since THAT kiss in the car went viral, their relationship remained private and away from the cameras. Still, fans were able to see their romantic journey through a few snippets in public or on social media.

Tom and Zendaya: Marvel’s version of Romeo and Juliet

Since Tom and Zendaya began their roles as Peter Parker and MJ, fans became obsessed with the idea of the couple getting together.

In 2016, Tom’s childhood dreams of one day becoming Spider-Man became true. He starred as the iconic superhero in a new take on the character. His stardom skyrocketed with the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. Becoming his love interest in the film, Zendaya was cast as MJ.

The two actors had their first on-screen kiss in the second film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is when fans began shipping them in real life.

After years of undeniable chemistry on screen, Tom and Zendaya became the beginning of TomDaya in 2019. The two were caught kissing in a car, and the internet went wild.

Although the two never confirmed their relationship for some time, Tom’s birthday message to Zendaya seemed to confirm they were dating as he referred to her as “My MJ”.

Zendaya and Tom Holland don’t care about the height difference

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

One obvious thing between Tom Holland and Zendaya is their height difference, but that’s never been an issue for either of them during their relationship.

Zendaya’s height is 5’10 while Tom’s is 5’8, but they’ve confirmed they don’t think of it as a big “thing” in their romance.

During an interview at Sirius XM Town Hall in December 2021, the duo broke their silence on the comments pointing out their height difference, and Zendaya had the best answer about Tom Holland.

While the British actor said it was a “stupid assumption”, Zendaya backed up her beau by speaking about her parents’ height difference.

“This is normal too,” she said. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

And here they are now, breaking down stereotypes and enjoying their relationship.

Ready for the next step?

Many fans have begun to wonder what the future holds for Tom and Zendaya.

Reports on Tom feeling ready to settle down with the actress left fans going crazy over the past week.

Both actors have publicly talked individually about wanting to get married and have children in the future, so they already had their own goals planned long before they became an official couple.

As reported by US Weekly, Tom and Zendaya have allegedly entered a “serious and permanent stage” in their relationship, as they are “planning for a real future together”. Neither of the stars have commented on this report.

Although the news has not been confirmed by either of the two, fans are holding onto the hope of it becoming true.

In other words, not yet, but … maybe?

