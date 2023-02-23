It seems like 2023 is the year of the bob and Zendaya is definitely rocking her short hair! The Euphoria actress has sent Twitter into a storm in her latest interview with SAG showing off her look.

Fans have seen Zendaya experiment with a variety of hairstyles from pixie cuts to XL curls, and let’s be honest, she owns every single one of them.

We take a closer look into Zendaya’s new hairdo and why it’s sending fans (and celebs) into Euphoria.

Zendaya sports the bob in her latest interview

Ahead of Zendaya’s SAG nomination for Leading Female Actor in a Drama Series, for her role in Euphoria, she shared stories and insights from her performance alongside fellow nominees Julia Garner (‘Ozark’), and Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’).

In the interview, Zendaya addressed co-stars Nika King and Storm Reid. “I’m glad you mentioned Nika. I’m so grateful for Nika, for Storm, those are my set family, they’re real family. I love them so much.”

However, it was her bob haircut that took the limelight with fans on Twitter.

One fan tweeted: “That bob is giving WIFE. We see you Zendaya Coleman-Holland!”

Zendaya debuted the bob in December

The bob first made a debut at a Euphoria event in Los Angeles back in December, and Zendaya posted it on her Instagram just days later. We like to think it was an early Christmas present.

The reel had no words, because, of course, the bob speaks for itself. The star was seen posing with her new hairdo in a modelesque style with flashing lights, and she was working it.

Fans and Zendaya’s celebrity friends rushed to the comments to compliment her new short hair.

Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland wrote: “Giving me 90’s grunge!”

“Mood”, wrote influencer Bretman Rock.

Other celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, have followed suit, with their short hair and have also gone for the bob like Zendaya. Be right back, just booking a hair appointment!

Fans still can’t get over the hairdo

It may have been two months, but fans still can’t get over how much they’re loving Zendaya’s bob. Some have even taken to Twitter to express that they’re debating cutting their hair short like the Euphoria actress.

