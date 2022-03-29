Zendaya's flawless Vanity Fair Oscars suit proves just how versatile she is













The Oscars was a very special night with some iconic outfits showcased across the evening, one of those was Zendaya’s second outfit of the evening as she switched up the vibe for the Vanity Fair after-party.

Fans have been going wild over the pointy-shouldered power suit that she rocked with a slick pointy tail. Keep reading to find out all about the look and her time at the Oscars.

RELATED: Fan worry as Zendaya walks Oscars carpet without her usual Spiderman

Art That Made Us | Trailer | BBC BridTV 9235 Art That Made Us | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pnmY7eBPSGg/hqdefault.jpg 982387 982387 center 22403

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zendaya’s fans went wild over her versatile look

Zendaya manages to pull the masculine/feminine look off to a tee and she showed this perfectly at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

The star changed into a black pointy-shouldered, tailored to perfection suit that was layered over a purple satin shirt with a black tie paired with powerful eye makeup and slick back hair.

Earlier in the evening for the actual ceremony, Zendaya wore a much more feminine outfit that she looked just as good in. The Dune actress stunned fans with a silk white Valentino crop top and long glittering skirt.

Zendaya’s movie was nominated for best picture

Although Zendaya wasn’t individually nominated for an Oscar, the film she was in called Dune was up for the best picture award. Even though her role as Chani was small, the Euphoria actress says she is excited to film the sequel and said:

She’s a fighter, that’s what her people are. I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface, but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun. Zendaya

The actress also had nothing but positive things to say about her co-star Timothy Chalamant as she explained:

I felt like we’d known each other forever like this was my homie growing up. We became really great friends. He’s obviously very talented and really passionate about his job and takes it very seriously, and I think it shows in his career. Taking on this massive movie, I would be terrified, you know what I mean? But he handles it with such grace. He’s brilliant. Zendaya

andrew and zendaya at the oscars red carpet can be something so personal to me <3 pic.twitter.com/TFfERPTLLt — imaan (@dayapeters) March 28, 2022

Tom Holland was nowhere to be seen

Unfortunately, Zendaya’s boyfriend and Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland was no where to be seen at the Oscars. However, Zendaya was spotted with his co-star Andrew Garfield as they stopped to take a selfie together – which fans are hoping she sent to Tom.

The couple still seems happier than ever and although they keep their relationship private, Zen seems smitten with her new beau. In November 2021 the actress told GQ:

The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other. Zendaya, GQ

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK