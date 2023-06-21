Zendaya landed in London for some quality time with Tom Holland last week, but fans are more focused on her hunky new bodyguard.

All is going well in Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love bubble, but fans are convinced that the Spider-Man actor has some competition after checking out the actress’ new muscle.

The Euphoria star stepped out in London last week for a shopping spree without Tom, but she wasn’t alone. Zendaya was accompanied by her new bodyguard and internet detectives have uncovered his background – he’s been in the spotlight before.

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Zendaya’s new bodyguard showed off his ‘action man’ skills on a dating show

If you’re wondering whether the beloved actress is in good hands, there is no need to be worried. Her bodyguard, Joel, is an ex-Royal Marine who describes himself as a “real-life action man”.

Joel took time off his duties to appear on the British dating series, Take Me Out, in 2019. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, let us fill you in.

Male contestants enter the studio via a lift and present themselves to 30 single ladies. Each female stands behind a lighted podium and can decide whether they are interested by keeping their light on for the contestant. If the women turn off their lights, it means they are uninterested.

Contestants show their best qualities through three rounds. If there are still single ladies with their lights on, the male hopeful can whittle the lights until his final two, before ultimately deciding who to whisk off to the “Isle of Fernando”.

The show is hosted by Paddy McGuinness, who is known for the catchphrase: “No likey, no lighty”.

During his stint, Joel declared he was looking for “an outdoorsy kind of girl, who does also like a cozy night.”

The bodyguard, who resided in Kettering at the time, set hearts racing upon stripping down to his black vest to complete the course as part of the talent portion.

Joel secured a date with a 21-year-old hairdresser called Cally, but it’s unknown whether they are still together.

He was papped with Zendaya in Rome in early June also:

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Zendaya fans are thirsting over her new protection

It seems that Joel has unknowingly grown his own fanbase by simply doing his job.

“No one gonna talk about the good-looking guy in the blue shirt and khakis?” a fan commented under a photo from London.

A second Twitter user added: “BUT WHO IS THAT BEHIND HER?” alongside sweat emojis.

We can already see Joel getting more business calls already.

“I’d hire him too if I needed a bodyguard,” another person laughed.

Tom Holland fans are concerned that Joel is giving him some competition, but if his loved-up date with Zendaya last week is any hint, the young Hollywood couple is doing just fine.

It comes days before the steamy trailer for Zendaya’s upcoming film, Challengers, teased the former Disney star kissing her male co-stars, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.