21 Day Body Turnaround: Best recipes from Michael Mosley's new diet plan











If the lockdown had you feeling out of shape, or you’re not quite feeling like you’ve got the summer bod you were after, Dr Michael Mosley is here to help!

Michael Mosley is back on Channel 4 with a brand new programme to transform the way you eat and get you summer ready.

Read on to find out about the 21 Day Body Turnaround and his delicious recipes which will have you feeling happy, healthy and confident.

Michael Mosley

What is the 21 Day Body Turnaround?

Inspired by the impact of COVID-19 has allegedly had on people’s bodies over the past year, the 21 Day Body Turnaround aims at improving our health in just three weeks.

Dr. Michael Mosley created this three-week plan and put it into practice. He took five overweight or obese volunteers, ranging from the ages of 29 to 59, that were keen to change their ways. The plan includes a healthy and low-calorie diet combined with HIIT exercised.

Over the first two weeks, the calorie intake a day should be 800 calories but following that you can switch to the 5:2 diet where you only eat 800 calories on two of the days. The 5:2 diet is an example of intermittent fasting.

Best recipes from 21 Day diet plan – Lamb kebabs

This delicious recipe serves four and comes in at just 248 calories per portion.

You’ll be returning to this dish over and over again, we’re sure!

Ingredients:

8 x 15cm (6-inch) stalks fresh rosemary

600g (14oz) lamb fillets, cut into 3cm (1¼-inch) square pieces

½ red pepper/capsicum, cut into 3cm pieces

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

½ lemon, zest and juice

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

Preheat the BBQ to medium heat, if using (can pan-fry, read on for method). Remove leaves from bottom ⅔ of rosemary stalks and sharpen into a point, save approx 1 tbsp of leaves and finely chop. In a bowl, mix olive oil, garlic, chopped rosemary leaves, lemon zest and season. Alternate threading lamb and red pepper onto rosemary stalks – brush with marinade. BBQ or pan fry kebabs for approximately 10 minutes, regularly turning and brushing with marinade. Serve with a side of low-calorie, non-starchy veggies.

Easy Low Carb Zucchini Lasagne

Ingredients:

150g beef mince

½ onion, diced

1 garlic clove, mince

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tin tomato diced

60g spinach

½ courgette (zucchini), finely sliced into strips

50g ricotta

¼ tsp nutmeg

10g parmesan cheese, grated

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6. In a flameproof casserole dish, or small oven-proof pan, saute mince and onion together for 10 minutes, until onion has softened. Add garlic, oregano and tinned tomatoes – cook down for 5-10 minutes before adding the spinach and stirring through. Allow to cook down and thicken for 5 minutes. Mix the nutmeg into the ricotta. Either transfer the mince to an oven-proof dish or keep in your casserole dish. Flatten the mince mixture, layer on the courgette strips, scoop over the ricotta and top with parmesan cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes until browning on top. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Ingredients:

1 baby cos (Romaine) lettuce, washed and leaves torn

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

½ red onion, diced

½ Lebanese cucumber, cubed

1 red pepper (capsicum), cubed

60g green olives, pitted

Sea Salt

Black pepper

190g tinned tuna in olive oil

50g feta cheese

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Fresh oregano, chopped

Method:

Place the lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onion, cucumber, red pepper (capsicum), and olives in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Divide and refrigerate half the salad in an air-tight container, for leftovers. To the remaining salad, add half the tuna and half the feta. Dress with 1 tbsp red wine vinegar and oregano. Serve and enjoy.

21 Day Body Turnaround’s Easy Feta, Pea and Mint Frittata

Ingredients:

1 tsp olive oil

40g (1.4oz) feta, cubed

30g (1oz) frozen peas, defrosted

½ spring onion, finely sliced

2 eggs

Fresh mint

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6. Use the oil to grease a small ovenproof dish or the wells of a standard muffin tin (2 per serve). Arrange the feta, peas and spring onion in the dish. Whisk the eggs with salt and pepper, mixing through the mint and pour into the dish. Bake for approximately 30-35 minutes until golden on top and just set.

