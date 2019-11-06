8 Out of 10 Cats Christmas special 2019: Start date and special guests

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s officially almost that time of year again where your favourite pair of jeans stop fitting and mince pies are everywhere you turn – it’s nearly Christmas!

There’s nothing better than spending a few days doing absolutely nothing but watching TV and eating yourself into a coma. And a show that’s been confirmed over the Chrimbo period is everyone’s favourite in the comedy world, 8 Out of Ten Cats!

With just the right level of sarcasm and absolute madness, 8 Out of Ten Cats brings a little bit of joy to our Friday evenings. Let’s take a look at the 8 out of 10 cats Christmas special 2019. When is it?

8 Out of 10 Cats Christmas special 2019: Air date

The 8 Out of Ten Cats Christmas special is confirmed for week 51 on the yearly calendar.

It is more than likely going to air on Friday, December 20th 2019.

The Channel 4 show usually kicks off from 9 pm so we can expect the Christmas episode to air at the same time.

Who’s on the panel this Christmas?

As always, 8 Out of Ten Cats will have a hilarious group of guests on the show for the Christmas special.

Jimmy Carr will, of course, be hosting the annual festivities.

Rob Beckett and Sara Pascoe will be the two team captains and guests include Emily Atack, Ola the Comedian, Natasia Demetriou and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

WATCH THE 8 OUT OF TEN CATS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON CHANNEL 4 IN DECEMBER 2019.