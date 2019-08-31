8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown: Is Harriet Sean Lock's real daughter?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

This year sees another series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown air on Channel 4 with Jimmy Carr leading the show for the eighteenth season.

The letters and numbers game follows the same format each week with Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner and Rachel Riley handing out vowels and consonants.

From Natalie Cassidy to Mr Swallow, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown often sees comedians carry out some convincing sketches. But series 18 episode 6 had viewers confused as to what really was the truth…

Harriet Kemsley and 8 Out of 10 regular Sean Lock were a duo on the show as father and daughter, but are they really related?

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown: Meet Harriet Kemsley

Harriet Kemsley comes from Canterbury, Kent and was born on June 21st 1987 making her 32 years old in 2019.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats guest married fellow stand-up comedian Bobby Mair in 2017. The wedding was featured on Bobby & Harriet Get Married, their own reality TV show which can be watched on Comedy Central on demand.

Before getting married in 2017, the pair had their fair share of issues as a couple including Bobby’s infidelity in 2015. But rather than letting it get the better of their relationship, Bobby and Harriet turned their troubles into material for their stand-up shows.

Harriet is also an actress who has appeared in Bonobo and The Girl Whisperer. Before going into comedy she also studied English literature at Kingston University.

MAMMA MIA! TOWIE: Get to know Terri Gradley – Joey Turner’s mum joins the 2019 cast!

Is Harriet Sean Lock’s daughter?

No, it turns out that the idea of Harriet being Sean’s daughter was just a sketch for the show.

Harriet’s real parents, Fiona and Graeme, were the ones who suggested she go into stand-up comedy as a career.

During 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Harriet and Sean clearly enjoyed pretending to be related with Harriet joking: “You need to calm down, think of what mum would say”.

SEE ALSO: Meet Tom Allen on Insta – the Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice comedian!

Does Sean Lock have children?

Yes! Although Harriet isn’t quite Sean’s daughter, he does actually have three children.

Sean is married to Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and the couple had a son in 2009 and two daughters in 2004 and 2006.

It looks as though Sean likes to keep his private life private and isn’t on social media.

OOH LA LA! Who is Robert Rinder’s partner? The judge’s love life explored!

WATCH 8 OUT OF 10 CATS DOES COUNTDOWN ON FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

https://www.realitytitbit.com/whats-on/scarlett-moffatts-weight-the-gbbo-extra-slice-guest-is-fat-shamed-again