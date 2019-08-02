8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown: Natalie Cassidy sketch explained!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Brightening up everyone’s Friday night is Jimmy Carr along with the rest of the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown cast.

The eighteenth series of the hilarious Channel 4 show kicked off from Friday, June 26th 2019.

A whole host of comedians and famous faces join Sean Lock, Susie Dent, Rachel Riley and Jon Richardson on the words and numbers quiz.

But someone that people probably didn’t expect to see on their Friday night was the actress that plays Sonia Fowler in Eastenders.

Natalie Cassidy – or someone who looked a lot like her – featured on episode 2 of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown in 2019 and people are wondering why.

What is the Natalie Cassidy sketch?

During the second episode of the 2019 series of 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown Natalie Cassidy was introduced on the show. It was clear to see that she wasn’t the real Natalie Cassidy but someone dressed up as the Eastenders actor.

Jimmy Carr went around the panel cracking jokes until he got to ‘Natalie’ and her character still wasn’t broken. The woman dressed up as Natalie replied to all of her questions as the real actress.

‘Natalie Cassidy from Eastenders’ stayed in role for the whole 8 Out of 10 episode and it turns out that the character appeared on the show before in 2018.

For anyone who was completely perplexed by the comedy sketch, the woman dressed up is comedian Morgana Robinson.

Morgana has been doing the Sonia sketch for years now and spoke to The Sun Online in 2017 to explain why. She said: “My favourite celebrity of all time to do impressions of is Natalie Cassidy. She has the biggest heart”.

Who is Morgana Robinson?

Comedian Morgana Robinson was born in Australia on May 7th 1982. She moved to Britain when she was three.

According to IMDb, Morgana rose to fame in 2007 when she played an Eastern European Internet bride named Katia during episode 7 of The Green Green Grass.

The 37-year-old also appeared in My Family in 2009 and then launched her own show, The Morgana Show, in 2010.

Morgana is the creator of BBC2 mockumentary Morgana Robinson’s The Agency which came out in 2016. She also plays Pippa Middleton in The Windsors.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – 2019 guests

As always, 8 Out of 10 Cats has a brilliant variety of comedy gold ready to sit on the panel.

Ready to point fun at life, themselves and Britain as a whole in 2019 is Sara Pascoe, Miles Jupp, Rose Matafeo, Sam Simmons, Vic Reeves, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr and more!

The show airs every Friday night from June 26th for an hour at 9 pm.

You can catch up with any missed episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown online via the ALL4 Player.

