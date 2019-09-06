8 Out of 10 Cats: Who is Adam Riches? His Sean Bean sketch explained!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Jimmy Carr, Susie Dent and Rachel Riley are back with a whole new season of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown in 2019.

The Channel 4 show, where brains meets comedy, kicked off from July 26th and brings Sean Lock, Joe Wilkinson, Rob Beckett and more hilarious comedians to our screens.

The weird and wonderful acts that come out of 8 Out of 10 Cats every week really do make the mind boggle at times, and episode 7 of the show sees another actor impersonator on the show.

Let’s take a look at 8 Out of 10 Cats guest Adam Riches. From his Sean Bean sketch to how he started out in comedy…

Who is Adam Riches?

The Independent described Adam as “a comedian who strikes fear into his audience” due to his alternative approach to stand up which involves him recruiting members of the audience.

As well as being a comedian, Adam is an actor and writer.

The comedian comes from Cambridge, England and was born on March 29th 1973 making him 46 years old. He grew up in both Glasgow and London and has four brothers. As of 2012, Adam “lives in Kew with his actress girlfriend” according to The Independent.

Adam Riches’ Sean Bean sketch explained

Another comedian to guest star on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Adam plays actor Sean Bean during episode 7 of the show.

‘Sean Bean’ has appeared on the comedy show before in full armour and character. Adam explained to What’s On Stage that the character was formed in 2012. He said: “I first played him when I was preparing an audition tape for Saturday Night Live.”

Adam took to Twitter prior to episode 7 to share that he was appearing on the show and captioned an image “a b*****d comes home.”

Morgana Robinson’s Natalie Cassidy sketch doesn’t seem that weird now…

Adam Riches – stand up

Adam worked as a small-time actor before doing his first show in 2003 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He went on to become the winner of the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2011. The next year, Adam was nominated in three categories at the Chortle Awards.

In a 2012 interview, Adam said that he was just starting to earn money after 14 years into the business but in 2019 it looks as though Adam’s doing pretty well for himself.

He appeared in film A Street Cat Named Bob in 2016 and has had roles in TV series such as The Last Leg and Electric Dreams.

Edinburgh Fringe 2019 saw Adam on stage performing his show Adam Riches: The Beakington Town Hall Murders and of course, he’s on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, too.

WATCH 8 OUT OF 10 CATS DOES COUNTDOWN ON FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

