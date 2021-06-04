Who is Alice on Celebrity Gogglebox? Meet Clare's wife on Instagram!











Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold are have cosied up on the couch for Celebrity Gogglebox, but not to watch it… to join the cast.

It’s that time again – where celebrities are seen tuning in to everyday television shows just like us – for Channel 4’s Friday night programme.

Alice and Clare will be reacting to the latest TV series and films from the past week, for the new 2021 series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

So, who is Alice on the new season? Let’s get to know Clare’s wife better, and find out more about their marriage.

Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Alice?

Alice Arnold is a 59-year-old British broadcaster and journalist.

She was a newsreader and continuity announcer on BBC Radio 4 for more than twenty years, until the end of December 2012.

The new Celebrity Gogglebox star regularly enjoys golfing as a hobby, and regularly plays the sport with wife Clare Balding.

She currently hosts MellowMagic on weekend mornings, as well as the Magic Musicals and theatre podcast.

The weather was challenging but it didn’t stop us enjoying our golf..and a lovely welcome from @goodwood_golf on Thursday…(glad we weren’t playing on Friday!) — Alice Arnold💙 (@alicearnold1) May 22, 2021

Clare and Alice: Relationship timeline

Clare and Alice have been married since April 2015, when they officially tied the knot during a private ceremony.

The ceremony took place several years after they entered into a civil partnership together, in 2006.

They now live together in Chiswick, London, which we will get to see a glimpse of when they appear on Celebrity Gogglebox!

At the time of formalising their relationship, Alice was a BBC Radio 4 continuity announcer and newsreader.

Alice: Career and background

From Esher, Surrey, Alice achieved a degree in politics from the University of Sussex, before she trained as an actress.

She went to the Drama Studio in Ealing and was in the musical Evita for a year, before later becoming a magistrate for ten years in Tottenham.

Alice joined the BBC Radio Drama Company in 1988, and became part of Radio 4‘s presentation team in that year.

In 2004, she became a newsreader, and regularly read the afternoon and evening news on Radio 4.

She finished her role on Radio 4 in 2012, where she had earlier been promoted to read the news on its Today programme.

In 2013, she worked for the BBC in a training capacity and was involved in the Expert Women’s Days where she coached female interviewees.

She has since written for The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

