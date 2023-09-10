After just over a month in the Canadian wilderness, the winner of Channel 4’s Alone has been announced. Battling it out for a £100,000 prize, all the contestants had to help them last as long as possible in the middle of nowhere was a handful of tools and their will to survive. So, who won Alone UK?

In the USA, TV show Alone has been running for 10 seasons. In 2023, the show was adapted for UK viewers and it’s had many people hooked. The show’s first UK series kicked off on August 6 at 9pm and came to an end on Sunday, September 10. Reality Titbit caught up with the Alone 2023 winner to find out how it felt to be the last one standing on the Channel 4 show.

Credit: Channel 4 / The Garden TV

Who is the Alone Channel 4 winner?

The Channel 4 Alone winner was revealed as Tom Williams during the show’s final episode airing on September 10.

Tom and Elise both made it to the very end of the show, but Elise tapped out of the competition on Day 33.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tom is the last person standing on Day 34 and receives a phone call to tell him the news in episode 6.

Tom’s reaction to winning

Speaking to Reality Titbit, Alone winner Tom described how he felt when he was told he had won the show.

He said: “Complete shock, absolute shock. I was actually concerned. I didn’t expect to win after just 34 days and so I was really terrified that something had happened with my family and so there was actually tremendous relief that my family was fine.”

A huge fan of the TV show himself, Tom said he was ready to go 65 days in the wilderness, but he said “suddenly it was done” after just 34.

He’s ‘chipping away’ at imposter syndrome

Following Tom’s “momentous achievement” of winning Alone, he said that he is “chipping away” at his Imposter Syndrome and he feels “more confident” and “proud” of himself.

The Alone winner has previously done expeditions in his life, including walking to the North Pole. He told Reality Titbit, that getting out of your comfort zone “forces you to grow as a person.”

Tom added that he also felt a lot of happiness during his experience in the Canadian wilderness. He said he experienced “clarity,” adding: “…it was just meditative.”

Alone winner felt huge physical benefits

Not only did the Alone UK winner experience some greatly positive feelings mentally during his experience, but he also told Reality Titbit he physically felt better after the show.

Tom said: “All I ate really was pike, duck, leaves, berries, and some mint, but my body loved this.”

He added that he used to get IBS and bloating, but that these things hadn’t come back a year later after the “reset.”

During Tom’s time on Alone, he ate a mouse and explained that calories were super important while on the show.

He gained 20 kg (3.1 stone) in seven weeks before going on the show which he explained “really served” him as he then lost 18 kg (2.8 stone) during the experience.

Tom added that he craved a lot of food including burgers and kebabs despite eating 1600 calories a day in the wilderness. The show’s winner said that he would have been burning around 4000 calories a day.

CATCH UP WITH ALONE ON THE ALL4 PLAYER