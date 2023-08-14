Alone on Channel 4 has the nation gripped as 11 contestants embarked on a Canadian wilderness adventure entirely by themselves. With no cameramen around, it’s just them, a camera and the fear of the dark, while trying to find food to survive. So, when are the episodes, and how many are left?

The USA original show has made its way to the UK screen. Channel 4 is now showing a weekly episode of the survival series Alone, which has seen contestants go from eating a squirrel to sewing a fishing net together. And that’s not all, as several bears have been roaming the paths near their self-made tents.

Credit: Channel 4

Alone episodes – your TV guide

Alone episodes air every Sunday night for one hour, at 9 pm. Channel 4 will air the show for six weeks from the first episode, which aired on August 6. The following episodes are your TV guide:

The show started with 11 people but just ten remained at the start of episode 2, with another contestant pulling out. By the end of episode 2, there were just nine contestants left, but some were struggling with fatigue and hunger.

How many episodes in total?

There are six episodes of Alone. This is the first time the format has come to the UK but the global show is now in its tenth series on the History Channel in the USA and is a hit in Denmark, Norway Sweden, and globally on Netflix.

So overall, there are six hours of the Channel 4 series, which can also be streamed on the All 4 app. If you fancy watching it all in one go, you can do so once the show has reached its finale on September 10.

E4 launches Celebs Go Dating‘s new season on August 20, meaning you can still get your reality TV fix. And don’t worry, the Alone contestants are all safe and cooped up indoors while tuning into the show, as it was filmed previously!

Fun facts on Channel 4 series

WATCH ALONE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM