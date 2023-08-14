Alone on Channel 4 has the nation gripped as 11 contestants embarked on a Canadian wilderness adventure entirely by themselves. With no cameramen around, it’s just them, a camera and the fear of the dark, while trying to find food to survive. So, when are the episodes, and how many are left?
The USA original show has made its way to the UK screen. Channel 4 is now showing a weekly episode of the survival series Alone, which has seen contestants go from eating a squirrel to sewing a fishing net together. And that’s not all, as several bears have been roaming the paths near their self-made tents.
Alone episodes – your TV guide
Alone episodes air every Sunday night for one hour, at 9 pm. Channel 4 will air the show for six weeks from the first episode, which aired on August 6. The following episodes are your TV guide:
- Sunday, August 6
- Sunday, August 13
- Sunday, August 20
- Sunday, August 27
- Sunday, September 3
- Sunday, September 10
The show started with 11 people but just ten remained at the start of episode 2, with another contestant pulling out. By the end of episode 2, there were just nine contestants left, but some were struggling with fatigue and hunger.
How many episodes in total?
There are six episodes of Alone. This is the first time the format has come to the UK but the global show is now in its tenth series on the History Channel in the USA and is a hit in Denmark, Norway Sweden, and globally on Netflix.
So overall, there are six hours of the Channel 4 series, which can also be streamed on the All 4 app. If you fancy watching it all in one go, you can do so once the show has reached its finale on September 10.
E4 launches Celebs Go Dating‘s new season on August 20, meaning you can still get your reality TV fix. And don’t worry, the Alone contestants are all safe and cooped up indoors while tuning into the show, as it was filmed previously!
Fun facts on Channel 4 series
- The UK series of Alone was filmed around the Mackenzie River, in the Dehcho region of Northwest Territories, Canada
- The land used for the filming of Alone is uninhabited by humans
- The competitors were each dropped a minimum of 1 mile away from each other
- Each had its own designated area of around 3.75 square miles
- Each competitor had to carry a GPS device at all times, which allowed production to monitor their whereabouts
- Competitors were allowed to choose 10 survival items from a list of 53 essential items
- Each competitor was given 5 cameras with multiple mounts, enabling them to film themselves by holding, wearing, or fixing cameras to objects nearby
- Competitors were given full safety training on the best way to handle animal encounters. They also had a first aid kit for emergencies and were given remote trauma first aid training.
- All of the shelters were dismantled and all traps and snares were located and removed once a competitor tapped out.
WATCH ALONE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM