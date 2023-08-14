The Alone TV show’s death risk is certainly high as bears roam the Canadian wilderness. As a result, Alone Channel 4 viewers wonder whether any contestants have died. Sadly, a season 2 Alone contestant died three years after.

Finally, Alone has made its way to the UK following a huge global success. The survival show is now airing on Channel 4 which follows 11 contestants who strive to be the last one standing but have to fend for themselves in the wild. The TV show has raised questions on whether any contestants have died on Alone.

Death risk on Channel 4 series

Alone contestants on Channel 4 certainly face death risks when they compete. They are faced with several daily challenges to survive, such as ensuring they get enough food and water, and several bears roam near them.

Competitors were given full safety training on the best way to handle animal encounters. They also had a first aid kit for emergencies and were given remote trauma first aid training, Channel 4 revealed.

Those taking part can also tap out by sending a message using a device, which enables them to contact the production team. Each person must fend for themselves and survive for as long as possible, equipped with a handful of basic tools.

Alone TV show: Season 2 contestant dies

Tracy Wilson, an Alone season 2 contestant, died three years after appearing on the show. Aged 48, she passed away from a sudden illness. However, nobody has died while filming Alone, or shortly afterward.

The season 2 contestant [see above video] died on September 16, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. After her appearance on Alone, Wilson traveled across America teaching survival skills to several show fans.

Even though an animal has never killed any contestant, Zachary Gault from Alone season 3 accidentally severed a tendon in his hand while wielding an axe. And during season 1 of the UK show, Mike suffered an injury in episode 1.

The UK version has had no deaths

Alone: UK has only had the current series after the global success of the original show, which first aired on History Channel. There have been no reported deaths following season 1 of the Channel 4 version.

Several contestants have been updating viewers on their social media, having already filmed the series. Eva, for example [below], stated she would be getting popcorn to tune into the survival show she starred in.

There are several safety measures in place during filming, such as each competitor having to carry a GPS device at all times, which allowed the production team to monitor the competitors’ whereabouts.