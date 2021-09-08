Who is Amanda Holden's husband Chris Hughes and where do they live?











Amanda Holden has allowed cameras to catch snippets of her home life, including where she lives with her husband Chris Hughes.

It comes as she launched her E4 series The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle, which sees a masked comedian play her nan for a comedy twist.

Several viewers began wondering where actress and media personality Amanda Holden lives, as well as who her husband Chris is.

Some thought that her ‘nan’ may have been unmasked as Chris Hughes, as he did not appear in the first episode. So, who is he and where do they live?

Who is Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes?

Chris, known as Merrick, is a record producer, songwriter, and drummer.

The 67-year-old is part of music group Adam and the Ants.

He is best known for producing Tears for Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair, and being the co-writer of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”.

In February 1994, Hughes released Shift, his first solo album, which was re-released in July 2008, and has since worked with many music artists.

Propaganda and Howard Jones are just two musicians he has worked with, before releasing a 2017 album of his own, called Eirenic Life.

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes: Timeline

Chris and Amanda first laid eyes on each other in 2003 after meeting in Los Angeles, before starting to date a year later.

He is Amanda’s second husband, as she was previously wed to Les Dennis.

They have been married since December 2008, at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset, with a reception held afterwards at Babington House.

Chris and Amanda have since had two daughters together, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes and Hollie Rose Hughes.

They lost their son Theo in February 2011, when he was born stillborn seven months into the pregnancy.

Where does Amanda Holden live?

Amanda has two family homes, in Surrey and the Cotswolds.

They live in a luxury mansion in Surrey with their two daughters, where they have resided as a family since 2015.

She recently renovated the place – which has a huge driveway and grand door entrance – which involved the addition of new marble tops.

The home also has a velvet lounger, in front of an enormous painting believed to have cost around £30,000, as well as a private bar.

