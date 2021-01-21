Amazing Spaces: Where are Chris and Jodie now? Updates on couple in 2021!











Chris and Jodie are set to transform something basic into one of their dream caravans on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

Until a final project is unveiled, it’s hard to envision exactly how it will look. However, this Channel 4 architectural series turns dreams into reality.

Architect George Clarke helps couple Chris and Jodie turn a usual camper into something extraordinary, with some challenges along the way.

So where are they now? What happened next for Chris and Jodie?

George and Tow Truck. Picture: Channel 4

Who are Chris and Jodie?

Chris and Jodie are parents to two children, including a daughter and a son.

They all live in the Wirral as a family, and regularly go camping.

Chris is a HGV driver and self-taught welder, as well as a lover of cars.

Absolutely obsessed with George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces. — Tom (@Sprints4Signs) January 17, 2021

Chris and Jodie’s plan on Amazing Spaces

The couple have £4,000 to convert a camper into a mini HGV caravan.

Chris and Jodie plan to make a camper caravan out of an old VW T4 van with another van that they already own.

They start by cutting the donor caravan down to size, and its bodywork and interior starts to come together.

Nevertheless, Chris and Jodie continued to work on the campervan, with a little help from their daughter Maya when it came to the inside.

Can’t help but feel we’re missing the obvious question



is George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces the perfect TV program? — Joe Cook (@JoeWook) January 9, 2021

Did Chris and Jodie manage to pull it off?

They managed to create a slick black caravan which attaches to their cab.

Inside, the caravan fits a double bed and beds for the children, with lots of space for storage, and LED lights that can be controlled via a phone inside.

There are also Bluetooth speakers inside and out, with underfloor heating that can be used when they are on a campsite.

Chris and Jodie ended up spending at least £10,000 on the project, admitting that their new caravan turns heads when out on the road!

Where are Chris and Jodie now?

They have called their new caravan Luzifer’s Travels, which is clearly marked, and regularly document their travel journey on a Facebook blog.

Chris and Jodie, along with their family, have taken it out on the roads, including to Delamere Forest in July 2020.

They also took it for a drive during a weekend away in August, along the M56 and M6.

Plus, the caravan has even won an award! It came third place in the Show ‘n’ Shine competition at Bus Jam Reloaded in the summer of 2020.

On route to a weekend away!!!Give us a beep if you see us on the motorway M56/ M6!!!#luziferstravels #familyweekends #summerfun #vanlife #T4conversion #VW Posted by Luzifer's Travels on Friday, August 7, 2020

