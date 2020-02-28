Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebs Go Dating is officially back in 2020 bringing a brand new series to our screens. The E4 show sees our favourite famous faces date a load of non-celebs who probably have no idea what they’re in for.

Comedian Rob Beckett manages to take his commentary to savage new levels in the 2020 series while Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson are on-hand with matchmaking duties.

Amy Childs, The Queen of the Vajazzle herself, is back on our screens in the eighth series of Celebs Go Dating.

So, what on earth is going on with Amy’s kissing technique – viewers are confused.

Amy Childs: Celebs Go Dating

Single-mum-of-two and TOWIE legend Amy Childs is one of the celebrities taking part in series 8 of Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Episode 1 of the series kicked off, as usual, with a big dating mixer. Amy first chose Scotsman Ross and Essex boy Matt from the mixer to go on a triple date with.

Although Amy said that Ross was “nice”, she opted for PT Matt for another date as he was “more her type”.

Amy’s kissing technique

Amy’s first date with Matt ended in what looked like a very unexpected kiss. Amy was caught off-guard and consequently acted quite awkward.

Now, one time we can forgive, but now it looks like the awkward kissing is a theme. Her second date with Jamie ended in a kiss and even after a shedload of prosecco the pair still had an odd smooch.

The 29-year-old may well have been shy to kiss her dates with cameras on her, but let’s face it Amz, it’s kind of the premise of the show!

It’s safe to say viewers of the show were less than impressed by her antics.

Twitter reacts to the kiss

As always fans of Celebs Go Dating were out in force to commentate on the show’s goings-on on Friday, February 28th 2020.

One Twitter user wrote: “Amy don’t know how to kiss does she lol.”

Another said: “Why are this kisses on Celebs Go Dating so awkward I swear I watch through my hands at that moment.”

Even Amy took to Twitter to admit her kiss with Matt was awkward!

Guys! How awks was this kiss!? 😂 Do we think he’s the one? #CelebsGoDating 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wwJXu7jp5s — Amy Andrea Childs (@MissAmyChilds) February 27, 2020

