One of the strong couples on Celebs Go Dating 2020 seems to be Amy Hart and her date Kurt.

The two already went out a few times, with Amy claiming that she really likes him. So could the former Love Island star finally found the one?

Surely, most couples look like they could be successful outside of the dating agency, but not so many make it in the real world once the series finishes.

So, are Amy and Kurt still together? Let’s find out!

Who is Kurt McKenna?

Kurt is 32 years old and comes from London.

The Celebs Go Dating star works as an account manager at Just IT – a recruitment company for technology apprenticeships.

At his role, Kurt works with other businesses to find job opportunities for apprentice workers. In addition, he promotes the importance and benefits of companies recruiting apprentices and how they can find and keep talented workers within their organisations.

Prior to this position, Kurt was a recruitment consultant for several companies and a sales executive at Dagenham Motors in Hounslow.

Meet Kurt on Instagram

You can follow Kurt on Instagram under the handle @kurtjshark.

With the show airing on TV now, Kurt regularly shares about his appearance on the series. Plus, he shared a cheeky snap from his recent Dominican Republic trip with Celebs Go Dating.

Other than that, Kurt loves posting about his social life and pics with his family.

Are Kurt and Amy Hart still dating?

Unconfirmed yet.

The two haven’t revealed anything on their social media accounts. However, both Amy and Kurt follow each other on Instagram and regularly like each other’s posts.

Reality Titbit believes that the two should confirm if they’re still dating once the series finishes this week.

