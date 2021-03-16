Who is Andy from The Circle? Meet the player's wife and children!











Andy is one of nine contestants who headed into The Circle apartments, in a bid to be voted the most popular player. So, who are his children?

He proudly shows himself surrounded by his children in his The Circle profile picture, allowing the others to get a glimpse of his family life.

The aim of the entire Channel 4 series is to be voted the most popular, either as yourself or as a catfish, while communicating virtually.

So, who is Andy from The Circle? Who are his wife and children?

Who is Andy on The Circle?

Andy is a 34-year-old company director from Solihull.

He is a father-of-two to a daughter and a son, and is going into The Circle because he wants his children to know it’s alright to be who they are.

His main priorities are morality and integrity, and won’t be going in as a catfish as the idea of it is “nauseating” to him.

He runs Smithtons Food Market, which provides fresh produce for the local community while minimising their impact on the environment.

Who are Andy’s wife and children?

Andy is married to Holli Smith, who he has two children with.

It looks like they have been together for at least 14 years, with their children appearing to be in their toddler years.

They continue to support each other on their career ventures, with Holli spending Mother’s Day helping Andy with his business.

She also said on Facebook that she “is married to this one of a kind”, sharing the trailer clip of Adam’s appearance on The Circle.

They also own a dog together called Roxie!

Meet Andy on Instagram

Andy describes himself as a “family and friend loving shop owner, business exec & entrepreneur” in his Instagram bio.

He also promotes his YouTube channel, which features a series called The Shop Chronicles, which is all about the first shop he opened.

Mostly, his Instagram is filled with snippets of family life, home renovations, food, and several fun days out.

Andy’s fun, carefree personality is highlighted throughout his photos, as stated in his YouTube bio that “it’s not about taking life too seriously”.

