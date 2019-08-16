Animal Rescue Live: Noel Fitzpatrick illness rumours debunked!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The nation knows him as The Supervet and it seems that there’s nothing Professor Noel Fitzpatrick can’t do.

And now he’s taking a week off from his vet practice in Godalming to encourage the UK to adopt rescue pets instead of buying them.

Animal Rescue Live: The Supervet Special airs from Monday, August 12th on Channel 4.

Steve Jones and Kate Quilton are Noel’s co-hosts, but they were looking a little more cheery than everyone’s favourite veterinary surgeon.

It looks as though Noel Fitzpatrick could have an illness after his appearance on Animal Rescue Live, but is there really anything to worry about? We take a look…

How to watch Animal Rescue Live: The Supervet Special

Animal Rescue Live airs on Channel 4 for one week from Monday, August 12th.

The series, which aims to get more people rehoming rather than buying pets, is on at 8 pm.

Kate Quilton, Steve Jones and Professor Noel Fitzpatrick all co-host the show which sees animals from the length and breadth of the country needing homes.

If you’re looking for a pet from the TV show then head over to the Animal Rescue website here.

Who is Noel Fitzpatrick?

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is also known as The Supervet.

Noel was born in Ireland in 1967. He studied veterinary medicine at University College in Dublin and graduated in 1990.

He now lives in Surrey where his practice, Fitzpatrick Referrals, is based.

In 2017, Noel was presented with an award from the British Small Animal Veterinary Association (BSAVA) for his contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary medicine.

He’s also founded The Humanimal Trust, the ONE Live music festival and the VET Festival to help fund medical research.

Does Noel Fitzpatrick have an illness?

After his appearance on Animal Rescue Live, it looked as though Noel could’ve been dealing with an illness. The veterinary surgeon looked worse for wear as he presented the animal rescue show.

Some viewers took to Twitter to voice their concerns about Noel’s appearance: “Noel what’s happened mate. You look ill in this new series!! Your as white as a ghost buddy”.

Another added: “Wtf happened the top of Noel’s head???”.

But, there’s no word of Noel being ill and therefore no cause for concern. Neither Noel or any publications have spoken of any ill health issues.

According to Lifestyle.com, Noel is said to sleep in the veterinary practice, so perhaps he’s just tired from working all hours as a bionic vet!

