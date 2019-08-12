Animal Rescue Live: Where is Raystede Centre? Adoption and more

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Animal Rescue Live is pushing out a national campaign in 2019 to get animals rehomed across the country.

The main aim of the Channel 4 show is to get the nation adopting instead of shopping for a new pet. And hosting the show is Steve Jones, Kate Quilton and The Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick.

During the show, viewers got to see the animals available at rescue centres all over the UK. From Clyde to Sausage, many animals are featured on the show.

So where is Animal Rescue Live filmed? We take a look at The Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.

Animal Rescue Live: Where is Raystede?

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is based in Lewes, East Sussex.

Its full address is Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, The Broyle, Ringmer, East Sussex, BN8 5AJ.

The centre is open from 10 am – 4 pm seven days a week to the public and everything from cats to alpaca are available for adoption.

Talia the Husky was one of the dogs available for adoption at the Reystede Centre near Brighton.

Animal Rescue Live: Why rescue a pet?

According to the Animal Rescue presenter Steve Jones, over 115 animals live at a shelter in Newcastle alone and need to be rehomed. Over the 5 nights that the Channel 4 show airs, they’re hoping that pets from all over the country will find their forever homes.

Thousands of animals end up in shelters every year and the number is always growing. And although shelter pets often get a bad reputation, there are many good points to rehoming a pet that people may not realise.

For starters, you’ll be getting a pet whose personality traits are already well-known. Noel Fitzpatrick said: “You’ll already know their behaviour patterns”.

All of the pets will have been microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered which removes the hassle for the new owner.

How to adopt a pet from the show

If you’re looking for a pet from the TV show then head over to the Animal Rescue website here.

All of the animals featured on Animal Rescue Live will appear online. Their status will be updated whether they’ve been adopted yet or not.

Kate Quilton showed viewers ‘The Loft’ on the show where adoption applications are processed. She explained that you’ll need to fill in some information about yourself online and if successful you’ll receive a phone call from the team.

The CEO of Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter explained that they charge £120 for a dog, £90 for a cat and £30 for a rabbit.

The last step of the adoption process involves travelling to the rescue centre and visiting your potential pet!

WATCH ANIMAL RESCUE LIVE: SUPERVET SPECIAL FROM MONDAY, AUGUST 12TH 2019 AT 8 PM ON E4.