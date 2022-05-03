Anne Robinson 'stayed longer' than what she signed up for on Countdown













The countdown to Anne Robinsons exit from the show is over as the Channel 4 host has announced her departure.

The former Weakest Link star took on the role to be the next Countdown presenter in 2021. After just a year, Anne has decided that her time on the show must come to an end.

Reality Titbit have found out the reasoning behind Robinson’s departure, along with her rumoured feud with Rachel Riley.

Why is Anne Robinson leaving Countdown?

Anne Robinson has explained that she is leaving the Channel 4 show to spend more time with her family – and at 77 years old, we don’t blame her.

She told viewers that she has “had a blast” hosting Countdown, however “stayed longer than I signed up for”. Robinson also said:

“I am moving on because I’ve got a lot going on – grandchildren, a big garden, an apartment in New York – and I want to enjoy them. Countdown has taken up more of time than I thought it would”

Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley feud explained

When Anne announced her departure, many people were concerned that this was due to the rumoured feud between herself and Rachel Riley. However, she confirmed that this is not the case:

“Look, Rachel has just come back from having a baby and she is standing throughout and faultless, whereas I get to sit down. She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two. But there isn’t a question of my going because of a rift, that’s nonsense.”

The rumoured feud came after Anne reportedly said that she was annoyed by how loud Rachel is, and even asked for her microphone to be muted. During an episode of the show, Anne demanded silence, to which Rachel did not agree and told the studio she “didn’t find it necessary.”

Anne Robinson on Countdown

Anne Robinson is a legendary presenter, known for being The Queen of Mean. This is why it came to a lot of peoples surprise when she was announced as the new Countdown host, with many branding her as “too mean” for the role.

Countdown takes a much more jovial, friendly approach to competing than The Weakest Link. Anne highlighted this contrast, telling BBC there is a difference in the contestants as those who were cast on The Weakest Link were to “expect and enjoy being teased.”

Although her short but sweet time on Countdown has come to an end, she will be remembered for her light-hearted witty humour she brought to the daytime show.

As Anne Robinson is leaving Countdown, wouldn’t the obvious replacement be Carol Vorderman? — Stephen Campbell (@EddSteve74) May 3, 2022

