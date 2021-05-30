SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is Anthony Stazicker? Age and Instagram of the DS!











SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a sixth series in 2021. The Channel 4 show puts a group of willing contestants through their paces in SAS style training in a bid to find out what they’re really made of. Let’s get to know 2021 DS Anthony Stazicker, his age to IG and more!

There’s a newcomer to the directing staff on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, 56-year-old ex-SAS operative Melvyn Downes. Ant Middleton, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham are also joined by Anthony Stazicker in the 2021 series.

SAS: Who is Anthony Stazicker?

Anthony Stazicker is the mole on SAS: Who Dares Wins series 6.

The former SBS operator joins the regular DS on the Channel 4 show in 2021. Anthony has moved on from being in the SBS to starting up his own business – ThruDark clothing.

During series 6 episode 3, Anthony, who the other recruits recognised as ‘number 5’, was revealed as the mole.

Channel 4: Anthony Stazicker’s age

Anthony is 37 years old. He was born in January 1984.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star is the director of his own company following a career in the military.

See his clothing brand online @thrudark where he has over 87k followers. ThruDark creates both men’s and women’s clothing, including parkas, jackets, trousers, caps and much more.

Meet Anthony on Instagram

Anthony can be found on Instagram @stazthrudark. He has over 26,000 followers.

The 37-year-old often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of his life including his most recent venture into TV with Channel 4.

Anthony posted a photo of himself and fellow SAS: Who Dares Wins DS Ant Middleton on May 27th, 2021. The photo slider showed both men in 2006 in Sierra Leone and the pair again in 2020 filming for SAS:Who Dares Wins.

In his caption of the ‘#tbt’ post, Anthony wrote: “We would train and work for hours together as a pair to know each other inside out” highlighting the importance of being able to depend on one another in the forces.

The family man also often shares posts to do with his wife-to-be and children on Instagram.

