Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Grayson Perry currently stars on the Channel 4 series Grayson’s Art Club.

On the programme, the celebrated artist is on a mission to reunite the nation through a series of art activities and help them spend the lockdown period in a more creative way.

To help Grayson, fellow artists share their art experience to inspire more people to get creative and start drawing.

On tonight’s episode (Monday, May 11th), Antony Gormley makes an appearance to share his own insight on the art industry. So, let’s meet Antony and get to know him better, including career and Instagram!

Who is Antony Gormley?

Antony is a 69-year-old sculptor. He was born on August 30th, 1950 in London.

On his website, the sculptor writes that his art is inspired by the “critical engagement with both his own body and those of others”, as well as how “human beings stand in relation to nature and the cosmos”.

Between 1968 and 1971, Antony studied at the University of Cambridge’s Trinity College. In addition, he completed a postgraduate course in sculpture at the Slade School of Fine Art in London (1977-79).

Back in 2008, The Daily Telegraph placed Antony on number 4 as part of their ‘100 most powerful people in British culture’ ranking.

Antony Gormley: Art shows

As one of Britain’s most famous artists, Antony’s work has been exhibited in several countries across the world, including Brasil, China, Denmark and New Zealand.

Some of his most memorable and celebrated projects are the sculpture Angel of the North (1994-1998) and the 2007 site installation in London called Event Horizon.

For an extensive list of his art projects and installations, you can visit Antony Gormley‘s website.

Is Antony on Instagram?

Yes, it appears that Antony is on Instagram! The sculptor has a profile under the handle @antonygormley420.

He has just 1 post that dates back to April 2018 and around 1,200 followers at the time of writing.

However, this looks like his legit Insta profile as he’s tagged in other people’s posts who have visited his installations and art shows across the globe.

WATCH GRAYSON’S ART CLUB MONDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK