Bear Grylls is back on our screens for a new season of The Island, and this time there’s treasure involved.

Under the new styling of Treasure Island, the show kicked off on Channel 4 back on Sunday, September 8th. And since its release, fans are hailing it as the most interesting and fascinating study of behaviour on the series yet. It’s more Lord of the Flies than ever!

But what is in store for next year?

Applications have opened for the next series of The Island coming to screens in 2020, so find out everything you need to know about how to apply here.

The Island 2020

Each season of The Island has seen the format change.

The show has pitted genders, wealth brackets and ages against one another across five series, with series 6 introducing the Treasure Island twist.

And it looks like Treasure Island isn’t going anywhere soon, as the 2020 will continue with the new format.

So far, all we know about Treasure Island is that “a significant amount of money” will be dropped on the abandoned island. Considering 2019 saw 100k hidden, it could be stepped up again for 2020!

How to apply

With the first run of Treasure Island drawing to a close, Channel 4 are already looking for new competitors. They put out a call for contestants which you can see on their application page.

If you don’t need any convincing, then you can jump straight to the application form, which you can find here.

The closing date for applications is on October 30th, 2019.

Entry requirements

To be eligible for Treasure Island 2020, you need to be over 18-years-old come October 30th, 2019.

You will also have to be a UK resident with a valid passport.

The series filming will take place over six weeks between March and April 2020. You will need to be available across all those dates.

