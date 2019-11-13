Are First Dates' Liam and Jessica still together? Where are they now?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

A heart-melting, tear-inducing Channel 4 series is officially back in 2019! From the old couples looking for another shot at love to the youngsters who’ve never dated, everyone’s got a story to tell on First Dates.

Fred Sirieix and the rest of the restaurant crew are geared up to host another load of First Dates. Series 23 kicks off from November 13th at its usual time of 10 pm.

The first episode sees the First Dates restaurant reopen its doors to Jessica, Liam, Dottie, Keely, Ben and more. So after their dinner, Are First Dates’ Liam and Jessica still together?

First Dates: Liam and Jessica

The very first episode of First Dates series 13 saw the first round of daters enter the restaurant including singletons Liam and Jessica.

Both Jessica and Liam were looking for someone to ‘Netflix and Chill’ with. And they ended up getting on so well that the couple even described themselves as male and female versions of one another!

Episode 1 ended showing that Jessica and James Corden look-a-like Liam wanted to see each other again. And it looks like viewers were rooting for the pair to get together, too!

YES Jess and Liam! These two are too cute. No pressure but I’d quite like you to get married #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/8rMvPUAQHn — shiv 😘 (@siobhanrickard) November 12, 2019

Are First Dates’ Liam and Jessica still together?

Although it looked like Liam and Jessica really hit things off on their first date, it’s unconfirmed whether they ended up together.

There’s no sign of the pair together on Jessica’s Instagram account. And, Liam’s account is private.

So, we’d guess that after Jess and Liam dated a little more things perhaps didn’t work out.

Meet Jessica on Instagram

First Dates’ Jessica is on Instagram with around 800 followers. You can follow Jess under the handle @jessica_verrier.

It looks like Jessica has been living life to the fullest in 2019 and even has herself a new Doberman puppy! There aren’t any signs of a new man on her Insta but it’s unconfirmed whether she’s seeing anyone new or if she’s simply enjoying the single life.

Liam is also on Insta with the handle @lforde88.

WATCH FIRST DATES SERIES 13 FROM TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

