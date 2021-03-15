Are Gyles and Sheila from Great Canal Journeys married? Channel 4 hosts' relationship explained!











Who are Sheila Hancock’s husband and Gyles Brandreth’s wife? Great Canal Journeys returns for a brand new series on More4 and viewers wonder whether Gyles and Sheila are married.

The twelfth season of Great Canal Journeys returns on Monday, March 15th with a brand new presenting duo.

Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock are the hosts who will be presenting a part-two series of the popular programme on More4.

But are they married? Let’s find more about them.

Sheila and Gyles, Great Canal Journeys. Picture: Channel 4

Great Canal Journeys on More4

Great Canal Journeys is back for season 12. The programme will air on Monday, March 15th and Monday, March 22nd on More4 at 9 pm.

Prunella Scales and Timothy West are known for being the husband-wife duo of the programme but they have been replaced by Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock.

Gyles and Sheila will explore the canals of Staffordshire, travelling on the Caldon Canal and the Trent and Mersey Canal, to Stoke-on-Trent.

Are Gyles and Sheila married?

Gyles and Sheila are not married to each other. They have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox before and are close friends.

Their friendship spans for over 40 years now and the presenting gig on Great Canal Journeys is the latest venture the two have worked on.

Gyles is married to Michèle Brown and the couple have two children together, film actor Benet Brandreth and writer Saethryd Brandreth.

Sheila’s late husband is John Thaw who died in 2002.

Who are Gyles and Sheila?

Gyles and Sheila first appeared on Great Canal Journeys in November 2020, and are now the new hosts of season 12.

Sheila, 88, is an English actress and author, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before starting her career in repertory theatre.

Gyles, 73, is a writer, broadcaster, actor, and former politician. He studied at the University of Oxford, before beginning a career in the media and journalism industry.

