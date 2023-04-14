Are Jack and Sydney still together after Rise and Fall romance? Following the Channel 4 show’s finale, fans are eager to find out where the couple is now.

Fresh competition series Rise and Fall saw contestants live in a tower block and compete for a £100,000 prize.

While some people were “grafters,” living in the basement, others were “rulers” and lived upstairs in the penthouse. There could only be one winner on Rise and Fall and their victory came down to making power moves.

Channel 4 Press

Jack and Sydney met on Rise and Fall

Brand new Channel 4 reality show Rise and Fall kicked off on March 19.

Greg James hosted the series and contestants from all walks of life were cast – everyone from art dealer Jeff to social media star Rossi.

Jack and Sydney were two of the Rise and Fall cast members who began their journey on the show in the basement.

The two quickly hit it off and were cuddling in bed before viewers knew it. Many fans took to Twitter to remind Jack and Sydney that they weren’t “on Love Island.”

Viewers had enough of their romance on screen

Many Rise and Fall viewers tweeted along during the show’s final on April 13.

Sydney didn’t win the show, but made it to the final.

Lots of fans took to Twitter to comment their thoughts on Sydney’s game play after Jack left the show.

One person wrote: “I like Sydney so much more without Jack being there. She makes decision based on logic rather than him. She’s a good leader.”

Some even called Jack and Sydney’s romance “fake.”

However, others were clearly fans of the couple and said: “I hope Jack & Sydney are still together/friends.”

Are Jack and Sydney still together?

Taking to his Instagram Stories on April 14, 2023, Jack confirmed that he and Sydney are still an item.

He shared a snap of the two together and wrote: “Didn’t win the game but won me your the real winner proud of you,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Sydney and Jack haven’t shared grid posts of one another but they are active in the comments section on each other’s social media.

Sydney celebrated her daughter’s birthday on April 13 and Jack wrote three hearts in the Instagram post’s comments section.

CATCH UP WITH RISE AND FALL VIA THE ALL4 PLAYER