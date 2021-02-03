Are Kirstie and Phil married? The truth about Love It Or List It duo!

Kirstie and Phil have become known as one of the most well-known presenter duos on UK television. So are they married?
The pair help couples and families find their homes, and decide whether to love their new renovation or sell it, on Channel 4’s Love It Or List It.
For years, they have taken on estate shows, such as Location, Location, Location, and Kirstie and Phil’s Perfect Christmas.
So, let’s answer the question on everyone’s minds – are they together?
Are Kirstie and Phil married?
- Yes, but not to each other
Many fans seem to think that the presenter duo are married.
However, while Phil refers to Kirstie as his “other wife”, there has never been any confirmation of romance between the on-screen pair.
When they are not filming for a Channel 4 show together, they are usually spending time with their own partners and children!
Who is Kirstie Allsopp’s husband?
- Ben Andersen
Kirstie has two children called Bay and Oscar with her husband.
She has been in a relationship with property developer Ben since 2004, and they live together in London.
The Love It Or List It presenter is also a stepmother to Ben’s two children, Hal and Orion, from a previous relationship.
Who is Phil Spencer married to?
- Fiona Murray
Phil has two children with Australian wife Fiona, called Jake and Ben.
He got married to Fiona in 2001, having reportedly taken six years to persuade her to move to England.
They live in Hampshire together with their sons.
