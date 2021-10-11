Are MIC's Liv and Tristan back together after filming series 22?











Made in Chelsea has been the source of several relationships and break-ups, including for Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps.

The E4 reality show is known for its posh, affluent group of cast members, who usually find themselves in bundles of gossip and drama.

Liv and Tristan have had a rocky relationship since the start, including arguing with friends about their fate and splitting up more than once.

Now that series 22 is here, we see that the MIC couple don’t appear to be together anymore. But rumor has it their romance may have rekindled.

Liv and Tristan: Timeline

They started their romance in late 2020, which Liv called “harmless fun”, during a drunken night when she gave him a lap dance and they kissed.

Several episodes then revealed that Tristan Phipps and Olivia Bentley had been kissing and sharing a bed together.

Then in an episode in October last year, they asked each other what they are doing and shared yet another kiss, despite Liv previously saying she doesn’t want a relationship.

By December, Liv had shared a cosy picture of them on Instagram celebrating Tristan’s birthday, making them Insta-official!

Although the season 20 finale showed them going exclusive, they are now shown to be going through a break-up two seasons later.

Why did Liv and Tristan split?

In June, Liv and Tristan announced they had parted ways and have not been together for a while.

That’s what Liv told her followers on Instagram, which was announced after we saw several arguments between them on Made in Chelsea.

She added to her Instagram story:

I would greatly appreciate if people didn’t feel the need to tell me what he’s getting up to. It’s none of my business but also don’t feel like I need to hear about it. Appreciate all the love and thank you.

During the series 22 trailer, Liv is seen telling her friends that Tristan does not respect her, and says she has no loyalties towards him.

She adds: “He has clearly shown that he has none towards me.”

Are Liv and Tristan back together?

Yes, Liv and Tristan are confirmed to be a couple again.

As of September 2021, fans spotted that the MIC pair were taking a romantic dip together on Ollie Locke’s social media.

After taking some time apart, they were being intimate while on holiday with Liv’s close friend Ollie, who has now taken the post down.

A month before series 22 came out, the post was uploaded, before Liv and Tristan shared the same clip onto their Instagram stories.

Tristan was seen with his arms around Liv in the pool before giving her a kiss on her cheek, and captioned it “The last of summer” with a heart.

Tristan’s representative told OK!: “After taking some time apart Tristan and Liv are back together and are happier and stronger than ever.”

