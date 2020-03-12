Matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson have returned to Celebs Go Dating 2020 for a new series.
Once again, the two dating experts offer all their help and advice to the celeb singletons looking for love on the show.
In every episode, Anna and Paul have meet-ups with the celebs to see how they found their latest date and whether they want to see them again.
However, people keep wondering whether Anna and Paul are a couple in real life! Let’s find out.
Are Paul and Anna from Celebs Go Dating a couple?
No, Anna and Paul are not dating in real life.
In fact, both of the dating experts are happily married and have children with their partners.
So their relationship is purely professional and the two are also very close friends outside of the dating agency.
- READ MORE: When was Celebs Go Dating 2020 filmed? Are any season 8 couples still together?
View this post on Instagram
These two 👌😆 only @paulcbrunson and @alisonhammond55 can pull a fart gag 💨 at the @celebsgodating press launch last night! The sneaky little pranksters dropped a fart spray in mine & @sam_mw_talent direction and then watched the chaos and hilarity unfold around. I copped the full force…and blame!! 🥴😷🤣 Nb: we are the oldest members of this series and really should know better 😆 #celebsgodating #startsmonday
Anna Williamson: Family
Anna is married to personal trainer Alex Di Pasquale. The couple tied the knot in 2015.
Anna and Alex have two children together named Vincenzo and Eleanora.
- OMG: Celebs Go Dating: Are Ben Kusi and Alison Hammond still together?
Paul Brunson: Family
Paul and his wife Jill Carrick Brunson have been married for nearly 20 years. They met when they were undergraduate students at the Old Dominion University in Virginia.
The two have two sons called Liam and Kingston.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most magical dates my wife and I go on is simply reading a book together. 🤓❤️ We get to travel the world side-by-side without leaving our chair. We’ve been reading together for over 15 years and without fail, we learn something new about each other every time. 🤯🙌🏾 📷 Liam The Great #readingissexy #readingismagical #readingchagesyourlife
WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SEASON 8 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON E4