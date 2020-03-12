Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson have returned to Celebs Go Dating 2020 for a new series.

Once again, the two dating experts offer all their help and advice to the celeb singletons looking for love on the show.

In every episode, Anna and Paul have meet-ups with the celebs to see how they found their latest date and whether they want to see them again.

However, people keep wondering whether Anna and Paul are a couple in real life! Let’s find out.

Are Paul and Anna from Celebs Go Dating a couple?

No, Anna and Paul are not dating in real life.

In fact, both of the dating experts are happily married and have children with their partners.

So their relationship is purely professional and the two are also very close friends outside of the dating agency.

Anna Williamson: Family

Anna is married to personal trainer Alex Di Pasquale. The couple tied the knot in 2015.

Anna and Alex have two children together named Vincenzo and Eleanora.

Paul Brunson: Family

Paul and his wife Jill Carrick Brunson have been married for nearly 20 years. They met when they were undergraduate students at the Old Dominion University in Virginia.

The two have two sons called Liam and Kingston.

