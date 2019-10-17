Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Coach Trip is back in 2019 for its second season. Brendan Sheerin is back doing what he does best, clipboard in-hand, rounding up the celebrities for a tour of Europe.

And from Nice to Pisa, Genoa to San Remo, the famous faces are managing to get a fair bit of sightseeing in.

The Channel 4 series sees So Solid Crew’s Harvey and Megaman, Love Island’s Alexandra Cane and Georgia Steel as well as TOWIE stars Arg and Diags to name a few.

But there’s one couple on Celebrity Coach Trip that’s got people asking questions. So are Vicky Pattison and Scott Thomas together? Let’s take a look…

Are Vicky Pattison and Scott Thomas together?

Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 has seen some interesting pairings including an Apprentice star teaming up with Ben from Eastenders and Sugababes’ Amelle Berrabah paired with H from Steps.

Geordie Shore star and Queen of the Jungle 2015 Vicky Pattison teams up with Love Island hunk Scott Thomas for the trip and viewers have been observing some more-than-friendly behaviour.

Scott and Vicky look to be constantly arm-in-arm or cuddling on the show leading Celebrity Coach Trip viewers to assume that they could be an item.

However, as it turns out, Vicky and Scott are not in a relationship, they must just be very good friends.

Does Vicky Pattison have a boyfriend?

Yes! In 2019 Vicky is going out with ex-TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan.

Following her very public split from fiance John Noble, the Geordie lass thankfully found love again with the Ercan.

By the looks of her Instagram page, Vicky and Essex lad Ercan are that serious that they even bought a pet ferret together in October 2019.

Is Scott Thomas in a relationship?

After scouring Scott’s social media, it doesn’t look as though he’s in a relationship of any kind.

Manchester boy Scott looked to have found love with fellow Islander in 2016 Kady McDermott, however, the pair split 18 months after getting together on the ITV show.

The Love Island 2016 alumnus now runs a PR agency, ‘The Social PR’. And Scott is clearly taking his reality TV duties seriously as he’s appearing on Celebrity Coach Trip in 2019. As well as that, he’ll be part of a new show with his brothers and father where the Thomas family explores their Indian heritage in a new ITV show.

