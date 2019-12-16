Are Zara and Sam still together? Made in Chelsea couple hits the rocks at Christmas

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Made in Chelsea lot have flown out to Argentina for a brand new spin-off show in 2019.

Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires kicked off from Monday, December 9th on E4.

There’s constantly some form of couples’ drama going on in Made in Chelsea. And now that Tristan and Verity seem happy, James and Maeva have made things official and Habbs and Jamie have patched things up it makes room for another couple to fall out.

Episode 3 of the Buenos Aires season is set to see Sam Thompson and Zara have their first big row on telly.

So, are Zara and Sam still together? Let’s find out…

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

June 2019 saw an unlikely pairing of Love Island’s Zara McDermott and Chelsea boy Sam Thompson.

The pair made things official in the summer after seeing each other for a while.

But, it wasn’t until the winter of 2019 that Zara joined Sam on Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea.

However, it looks like appearing on the reality show together could be putting a strain on the relationship as Zara and Sam argue in episode 3.

Sam can be seen saying that this (Christmas) is the worst time of the year for him. Things look tense between him and Zara with Sam saying: “I will try my f***ing upmost to be a better bloke, I promise you.”

Are Zara and Sam still together?

Yes, by the looks of Sam and Zara’s Instagram accounts, they are still together.

December 2019 saw the pair head out to the Maldives for Zara’s 23rd birthday.

Zara took to Insta to thank her boyfriend for the trip: “A birthday to remember. Thank you Sam Thompson.”

Sam also took to social media to say: “Couldn’t think of a funny caption. So I’ll just say how happy and lucky I am to have found a girl like her and think we’ve found our own little paradise here at Ayada Maldives resort.”

Didn’t Sam and Louise Thompson leave MIC?

As of series 17, both Sam and Louise Thompson quit Made in Chelsea.

Sam was left feeling fragile after his break-up with Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo and his sister, Louise, was concentrating on her wedding with Ryan Libbey.

But, while Louise continued to stay off of MIC, Sam returned in season 18 to confront his ex-best friend Jamie Laing.

Now, it’s clear that Louise is back after a break, too, as she can be seen in the snippet for episode 3 of the Buenos Aires series in 2019.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA: BUENOS AIRES FROM MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH AT 9 PM ON E4.