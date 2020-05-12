Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned for a second series in 2020 with a new line-up of celebrities ready to take on the tough challenge.

To test their abilities, Ant Middleton and his team have prepared a series of grueling tasks – from freezing waters to 50 m falls from cliffs.

On Monday’s episode (May 11th), Tony Bellew had to crawl from one pillar to another, relying on a single rope above 30 m height.

However, the height challenge brought emotional memories for the former professional boxer who recalled the death of his late brother-in-law Ashley Roberts.

Who is Ashley Roberts?

Ashley Roberts is the brother of Tony’s wife Rachael Bellew. He died at the age of 32 after falling from a balcony on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico in 2017.

In 2018, Tony paid an emotional tribute to his late brother-in-law, wearing shorts with his name ‘Ashley’ during a match with David Haye.

Tony managed to win over his opponent, but the victory was quite emotional as Tony broke down in tears after the match.

In an interview with The Sun, Tony said:

I’ve been my own all week. Each night I’ve cried. He’s has been on my mind since August, I miss him so much.

SAS Who Dares Wins: Tony Bellew talks Ashley Roberts

In episode 4 (May 11th) of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Tony once again opened up about the death of Ashley following a height challenge.

After the task, Tony talked to fellow contestant Helen Skelton, revealing that he’s afraid of heights since they bring back the tragedy of his late brother-in-law.

He said:

Every time I look down from a height I just think about him, that’s all.

Later in the episode, Tony sat down with Ant Middleton and his team and revealed that he struggles to deal with the demons of his past.

The boxer explained: “I can’t deal with my past. It’s been three years now, I don’t speak about it. I don’t speak to her (Rachael) about it because I don’t want to bring it up. I can’t.”

Fans react to Tony’s emotional moment

Viewers watching at home have shared messages full of love and support for Tony following his grueling challenge on the series.

Many have praised the boxer for his bravery and mental resilience for taking on the challenge and not giving up.

You made me cry again I love your honesty Tony hope you're getting there with your grief over your brother in law. Ant is also out of control sometimes but gets away with it!😉 Can't wait for next episode! — Sharman Lewis (@sharm26) May 12, 2020

