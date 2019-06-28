Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Beat the Chef is a brand new cookery competition in 2019. The Channel 4 show sees an amateur chef go head to head with a professional in a bid to win a huge cash prize.

Each episode is just 30 minutes long with 25 episodes making up the first series.

The Observer dubbed the show ‘Masterchef meets The Chase’ – if the chefs cook well they get to move up the money ladder but if they lose they go home with nothing.

The show’s host, Andi Oliver, is a familiar face on TV and radio and she even had a singing career.

She’s fantastic at presenting the show, but what is going on with Andi’s jumpsuit on Beat the Chef?

Beat the Chef: Andi’s jumpsuit

For all 25 episodes of the show, Andi sported the same floaty pink jumpsuit.

While many took to the internet assuming that Andi never changed her clothes in 25 episodes, we’d guess that the filming for Beat the Chef was done in a much shorter space of time than it looks.

The Channel 4 show also may have wanted some continuity, therefore, keeping Andi in the same outfit.

Alternatively, Andi may have had multiple versions of the same look. And if you like her jumpsuit, you can buy a similar one online here.

Beat the Chef on Twitter

Twitter users have become concerned over Andi’s wardrobe choice on Beat the Chef.

One asked if Andi “ever changes her clothes” while another said: “I’m really sick of seeing that pink dress now”.

The pink jumpsuit has gained almost as much attention as the food on the show with some suggesting that the outfit could stand up on its own after being worn so much.

Andi’s glasses have also made it onto Twitter as one user asked if “they were ever used” and that “they look welded to her head”.

I’m concerned… Did Andi (who I love) wear her jump suit for a month or buy 28 of them? I also love the jump suit! #BeatTheChef — Addy Marsh (@Addymarsh) June 24, 2019

Episode 25: Beat the Chef

The first ever series of Beat the Chef came to an end on Friday, June 28th.

The cooking competition is made up of 25 episodes which are all available to watch via Channel 4’s ALL4 website.

The four house chefs ready to take on the budding professionals are Mark Sargeant, Clodagh Mckenna, James Tanner and Frederick Forster.

