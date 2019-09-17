University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since its inception on Channel 4 back in 1982, Countdown has become one of the nation’s most recognisable and beloved game shows.

The series sees contestants race against the clock to decipher letters and numbers, find patterns and potentially take home big prizes.

Nick Hewer began presenting Countdown back in January 2012 alongside the show’s regulars Susie Dent and Rachel Riley. This was while Nick was still working on The Apprentice.

So, who is Nick Hewer? Here’s everything you need to know about the presenter, from his millionaire status and net worth to career and family.

Meet Nick Hewer

Nick is a 75-year-old TV presenter and former PR consultant.

He was born on February 17th, 1944 in Swindon but grew up in County Kildare, Ireland where he attended school. Nick’s mother was from Ireland and he had family there, hence the move.

After school finished, Nick went to London to pursue a career in public relations. He opened his first PR firm in 1966 at the age of 22!

From 1973 to 1985 he was married to Margo Spindler. The couple had two children together called James and Kate but separated shortly after they were both born.

Nick’s partner is called Catherine and they divide their time living between England and France.

What is Nick Hewer’s net worth?

Spear’s Magazine has estimated Nick Hewer’s net worth at £30 million.

This makes him by far one of Channel 4’s wealthiest presenters.

Most presume that Nick’s wealth came from his PR business, but his income actually comes from a variety of places.

How did Nick get so rich?

In 1983, Nick Hewer began a long-standing partnership with Lord Alan Sugar. That year, Nick’s PR firm began to represent Lord Sugar’s Amstrad management group. This partnership lasted 21 years and Nick went on to manage the PR for all of Lord Sugar’s businesses and charity work.

Not only did that partnership rake in the cash for Nick, but he sold his PR firm in 1997 for millions.

Nick then became the surprise star of The Apprentice, as Alan Sugar recruited him to be his onscreen aide. Nick was on the smash hit show from 2005 t0 2014.

As a star of one of the BBC’s most successful shows, while he was also working on Countdown, Nick would have been raking in mega salaries.

